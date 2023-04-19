Sea Surface Temperatures

This world map shows sea surface temperature anomalies during one of the strongest El Nino events on record in 2016. The red areas indicate warmer-than-average ocean temperatures, while blue areas represent cooler-than-average temperatures.

 Courtesy from NOAA

Columbia County's weather, and that of Oregon's, will likely be impacted in the coming months by El Niño.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center has issued an El Nino Watch.

A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for the development of El Nino within the next six months. While we are still in an ENSO-neutral phase – when no El Niño or La Niña is present – there is a 62% chance El Niño will develop sometime between May and July. This comes after nearly two continuous years of a La Nina.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Will you be voting in the upcoming Special Election May 16th?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.