Voters in St. Helens will have two candidates to choose from as of Aug. 8, when it comes to who to select for city mayor.

City Races

Both Incumbent Mayor Rick Scholl and city councilor Stephen Topaz have filed to run for mayor in the November General Election.

Rick Scholl

St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl has filed for re-election.
Stephen Topaz

City Councilor Stephen Topaz has filed to run for St. Helens Mayor.

“I want to get the city moving forward,” Topaz told The Chronicle. “Doing the same thing isn’t cutting it. The world around us is changing.”

0
1
0
0
0


Did You Know?

Who is running

Candidate List

(As of Aug. 8)

Mayor

Rick Scholl, incumbent

Stephen R. Topaz, councilor

Councilor

Mark Gundersen

Filing Deadline Aug. 15

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.