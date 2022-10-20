President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in Portland Friday, Oct. 14, to participate in a Democratic function and on Saturday, Oct. 15, attend a fundraising event for gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, according to the White House.
In July, The Chronicle discussed the three way Oregon gubernatorial race with Jim Moore, Pacific University Associate Professor and Director of Political Outreach at the Tom McCall Center for Civic Engagement. in that published interview, we looked for insight about the three candidates, Democrat Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and Independent candidate Betsy Johnson.
Oregon's historic 2022 gubernatorial race is generating lots of discussion in Columbia Count…
In this update, Moore provides additional insight into the race for Oregon Governor.
The Chronicle: From your insight, how will President Biden's visit to Oregon and campaigning for Tina Kotek help her and other democrats running for office in Oregon. Will he sway voters?
Moore: Pres. Biden’s visit will excite Democrats and antagonize Republicans. It is a classic get-out-the-vote move to bring in a national figure to energize voters. In Oregon with Democrats outnumbering Republicans by about 300,000, this is a pretty good strategy. Kotek’s team probably made the same analysis that John Kitzhaber’s election team made in 2010 when Pres. Obama visited in a very close race for governor.
A presidential visit will be more helpful than hurtful, and any voters who are motivated to vote by the visit will outweigh those who are antagonized. The wild card: Oregon’s 1 million+ unaffiliated voters. Kotek’s team might have evidence that more of them will respond positively to a Biden visit as well.
Will it help other Democrats in Oregon? They will all have to make their own calculations. In some districts, Biden will be so unpopular that being associated with him during the visit would be bad for Democratic chances in the election. In others, the opposite. I would bet we will see several Democratic congressional candidates with the president. My guesses (aside from the uncompetitive races in CD1 and CD3) would be Andrea Salinas in CD6 and Jamie McLeod Skinner in CD5. Val Hoyle in CD4 might come up as well. An endorsement by Biden of McLeod Skinner would be significant since Biden endorsed her defeated opponent Kurt Schrader in the primary.
The Chronicle: At least one poll showed Republican Drazan leading in the three-way race over the past week. How has she been able to advance and what is she offering that voters appear to appreciate?
Moore: Drazan has two things going for her right now. The first is that Betsy Johnson has change the dynamic of the race. This gives any Republican candidate a better shot at winning. The second, though, is that Drazan’s message that Democrats have been in power too long, and that has led to Oregon declining, is resonating with about a third of voters (oddly, she emphasizes the past decade, not the past 36 years—this is because Kotek was speaker for that decade). This same message has been tried by every statewide Republican candidate since about 2000, but it is working better in 2022.
This may be because of the message itself; it may be because Johnson’s candidacy is moving enough voters that Drazan just has to convince a smaller percentage of the electorate than past candidates have had to.
The Chronicle: From your insight, what impact does the $2 million to Betsy Johnson and the $1 million to Drazen from Phil Knight have on this race? Does it matter to voters?
Moore: Given the amount of money that both Johnson and Drazan have raised, Knight’s large contributions are interesting, but not game changers. At this point, another $1 million is helpful, but there probably aren’t that many advertising opportunities left out there to buy. Both campaigns need to shift to get-out-the-vote efforts—that is where the money will come in handy. Does Knight’s contribution matter to voters? It may. But Knight has given big money to campaigns in the past, and there is no evidence it has moved voters to support those candidates.
Once again, the dynamics of a three-candidate race are different than past statewide races, so if Knight’s support can move a small number of voters, that may be enough to push a candidate to a win.
The Chronicle: Going forward to Nov. 8 what can we expect from the three candidates? Any surprises?
Moore: What surprises me a bit is that the three candidates have had the same campaign themes and strategies since the night of the May primary. It has resulted in a tie between Drazan and Kotek, and Johnson is not far behind. That tie has persisted for months. I would suggest that a change in strategy would be useful. For instance, instead of pummeling each other over stances on issues (all very predictable), talking about actual leadership qualifications to be governor. What hard decisions have each made in government? When do they stand on principle, no matter what? How do they work with people with whom they disagree and actually dislike? All these are situations in which governors find themselves many times.
The Chronicle: Overall, do you see heavy voter participation in this election, and if so, why. If not, why not?
Moore: I expect a normal turnout for this off-year election. In Oregon, that means about 70% voter participation.
Four years ago we had 67.8% turnout (a bit low) but almost 2.8 million voters (a record by about 600,000). This is because our automatic voter registration system brings a lot more voters into the system; this lowers our percentage turnout a bit, but greatly increases the overall number of voters. The general pattern is that registered Republicans and Democrats vote at very high rates (e.g. 90%+ in presidential year 2020) and unaffiliated voters turnout at a much lower rate (65% in 2020).
Given the record spending on this election, I fully expect the normal strong turnout across the state. I will be looking carefully to see if unaffiliated voters turn out in higher rates than they have in the past. Unaffiliated voters are now the largest single group (surpassing Democrats by a few thousand)—if they vote at higher rates, they will sway election results.
The Chronicle: Feel free to add any other comments you might have.
Moore: This is still a three-candidate race. Any one of them can win. The time for voters to cast their ballots, to change roles from consumers of campaign information to decision makers determining the leadership of our state, is approaching quickly. Let’s do our homework and play our role in the election.
