Following posts on social media about convictions against Columbia County’s Animal Control Officer from 1995, the county has released a statement to address the comments.
A Facebook post in the Columbia County Transparency & Accountability (CCTA) Facebook group on April 18 detailed convictions against Animal Control Officer Roger Kadell from more than 20 years ago.
“Well DPSST came through today. Roger Kadell, Columbia County Animal Control Office, currently under the supervision of Brian Pixley was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. This conviction required revocation of his police certification,” the post states.
Columbia County’s Public Information Officer Mark Pacheco issued a statement on behalf of the county to address the social media comments.
The statement reads in full:
- About Columbia County’s Animal Control Officers
Animal Control Officers commissioned by Columbia County are not certified law enforcement officers.
The county authorizes these general employees to enforce animal regulations and investigate animal abuse. The Land Development Services (LDS) Department managed the animal control operation for the county until 2010, when the function was transferred to the Sheriff’s Office.
- About Roger Kadell’s Employment
Columbia County hired Roger Kadell as an Animal Control Officer in 2005, and he has been a valued member of our team for 18 years. Roger has been an outstanding employee who provides invaluable services to the community. His efficiency and professionalism are well-suited to the demands of the position.
There will be no other further comments issued by the county on this matter.
The social media post from Facebook user “Yvonne Pea” on the CCTA Facebook page cited records received from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. The post stated that Kadell had been convicted of “ORS 163.435 (a)being a male engages in sexual intercourse with a female under 18, (c)deviate sexual intercourse with another person under 18 of age or causes that person to engage in deviate sexual intercourse.”
Within the post, concerns about Kadell’s police certification being revoked were raised. The post generated buzz within the group, and there are more than 23 comments from members of the group.
In response to the social media discussion, Kadell contacted the Chronicle to provide context and information. Kadell addressed social media comments about his ineligibility for certification.
“The post failed to mention that the Police Policy Committee stated that it must identified and considered mitigating and aggravated circumstances in their decisions. The committee noted favorable treatment and no further issues in his public service career. Based on the period of time and efforts towards rehabilitation, the Police Policy Committee recommended that my eligibility to apply for public safety certification be restored. This motion was carried unanimously,” Kadell said.
Kadell gave more detail on why he has not been recertified and addressed other concerns from the social media posts.
“Key factors listed in the discussion was that the conduct did not involve Dishonesty, nor Disregard for the rights of others. My status after this hearing and today remains eligible for certification if hired in a certified position. DPSST, however, does not certify Animal Control Officers.
“2nd, Social media posts have begun to question if this event was a sex crime and should I be listed as a registered offender or if I ever was a registered offender. The Simple answer to that question is NO. The statute posted from the DPSST information has changed over the last 29 years. In 1994-5 the statute was not defined as a sex crime and was listed as a class C misdemeanor.
3rd, the reported crime at hand was reportedly expunged under Oregon law. While nothing ever truly goes away. The intent of the law was to allow a person to continue their life and obtain employment. Those who needed to know, knew.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.