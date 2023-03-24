A Clackamas man convicted of 20 criminal counts, included Attempted Murder and Sexual Abuse, has been sentenced to 46 years in prison.
Adam Fleming was convicted Dec. 8, 2022, of two counts of Attempted Murder, two counts of Tampering with a Witness, Sodomy in the First Degree, and Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, among other criminal charges.
“We are comforted by the fact that Mr. Fleming is somewhere where he can no longer victimize anyone, and this couldn’t have happened without the bravery of his 8-year-old victim and her family,” Columbia County Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristen Hoffmeyer said following the sentencing March 17 by Columbia Country Circuit Court Judge Michael Clark.
The trial was handled by Hoffmeyer and Deputy District Attorney Mihnea Moga.
According to court records, on July 2, 2019, Fleming was confronted by his friend and roommate about sexual abuse perpetrated by Fleming against his 8-year-old daughter. Upon confrontation, Fleming pulled out a pistol and shot the girl’s father three times. Fleming also shot a second roommate in the shoulder as the roommate attempted to escape. Fleming fled the scene. Upon regaining consciousness, the father asked his daughter to call 911. Eight days later, Fleming was apprehended with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service in a homeless camp in Sacramento, California.
Fleming was indicted July 30, 2019 on seven counts of Attempted Aggravated Murder with a Firearm, three counts of Attempted Murder with a Firearm, one count of Assault in the first degree with a firearm, one count of Attempted Assault in the first degree with a firearm, one count of Assault in the second degree with a firearm, three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm, one count of Sodomy in the first degree, one count of Sexual Abuse in the first degree, and three counts of Tampering with a Witness with a firearm.
“The professionalism and diligence of the St. Helens Police Department resulted in this outcome that will protect the community from Mr. Fleming for 46 years,” District Attorney Auxier said.
Recounting the dark events of July 2
In the Chronicle’s original reporting of this event in August 2019, we spoke with a family member of the girl’s father, who was shot three times in both legs and the stomach on the night of the shooting.
The Chronicle has agreed to leave out the family member’s name to protect his identity and that of the victims.
He said the incident began when the little girl approached her father’s roommate with allegations of sexual abuse from Fleming.
The family member said both the father and the roommate, who was ultimately shot in the arm that night, confronted Fleming about the allegations to discuss what had happened and what was said.
“[The girl’s father] said [Fleming] got really calm, let them get what they had to say off their chest towards him, pulled out a gun, pointed it at them and said, ‘Okay, well now I’m going to have to kill you all,’” the family member said.
According to the family member, Fleming then said, “Sorry, I love you,” and shot the roommate in the arm.
The girl’s father tried to attack Fleming to buy time to reach his own firearm, which resulted in his first gunshot wound to one of his legs, the family member said. The father got up and went for his shotgun to defend himself and was shot two more times on the stairs.
“[The father] said in the moment he pointed the gun, [Fleming’s] face completely changed from what it would normally be to something he’d never seen before,” the family member said. “A part of him that just shut off all human emotion.”
Fleming left the residence after shooting the father for a third time.
“[The father] said he remembered seeing the barrel of the gun, assuming it was aimed at his head, and thought that was it for him but he was trying to stick around for his daughter to make sure she was okay. He kept trying to talk to himself, so he knew he was still conscious for her.”
The family member said both of the father’s legs were broken by the gunshots, his femoral artery was struck, and the man was bleeding out. The family member said, had it not been for the bravery of the little girl, he would have likely died.
The little girl had been hiding in her father’s room until after Fleming left, according to the family member, and sometime after, her father called out to her and asked her to call 911.
“She was at the top of the stairs saying, ‘Daddy, I keep messing up.’ He asked for her to bring him the phone and he called 911. Then he handed the phone back to his daughter and told her how to put a compress on his wound,” the family member said.
The little girl kept the compress on her father’s wound until first responders arrived, according to the family member.
“He said he remembers hearing the 911 operator telling her to put all her pressure on it and he could see her putting all of her weight on his stomach to try to keep the wound closed,” the family member said. “He definitely wouldn’t have been able to have any sort of viable blood in his system were it not for what she did. Police were on the way, but no one was immediately available to help him.”
The family member assured The Chronicle the little girl is okay and doing well. He said he was very thankful that, as a family, they’d always encouraged their children to be proactive on what was “right and wrong for people to do.” They’d always been encouraged to tell their parents, he said, and “no matter what happens, know that you did the right thing.”
The family member said both gunshot victims have expressed regrets about that night, thinking they should have done things differently, but he disagrees. He said even though the situation escalated, he thinks they handled the situation to the best of their abilities, and everything has turned out okay for the father and his roommate.
He said the family is especially proud of his young, 7-year-old family member.
“All I can say is that little girl managed to save her daddy’s life. I remember she kept asking them to help her dad because he promised he would never leave her,” the family member said. “When she was able to see him, he said, ‘See? Told you, baby girl, I will never leave you again.”
Read past coverage of this story, at thechronicleonline.com.
