A Clackamas man convicted of 20 criminal counts, included Attempted Murder and Sexual Abuse, has been sentenced to 46 years in prison.

Adam Fleming

Adam Fleming

Adam Fleming was convicted Dec. 8, 2022, of two counts of Attempted Murder, two counts of Tampering with a Witness, Sodomy in the First Degree, and Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, among other criminal charges.

“We are comforted by the fact that Mr. Fleming is somewhere where he can no longer victimize anyone, and this couldn’t have happened without the bravery of his 8-year-old victim and her family,” Columbia County Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristen Hoffmeyer said following the sentencing March 17 by Columbia Country Circuit Court Judge Michael Clark.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your plans for Spring Break?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.