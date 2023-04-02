This sky-high photo illustrates the walk-up style apartment buildings, town homes, a senior housing building, and a central community and resident services building that make up the 11-building complex.
St. Helens newest housing community, Broadleaf Arbor, is moving in its first wave of tenants this month and expects to see new residents each month until the project’s completion in October.
Construction began in August 2021. More than a year and a half later, the first tenants are moving into Building E as part of Broadleaf Arbor’s plan to move in people in phases as each building is finished, according to the Communications Manager for Broadleaf Arbor, Jena Green. Building E is the first building for residential use; however, the Community Building and Resident Services/Management offices have been open since February.
The overall housing development is made up of 16 acres and 239 one, two, and three-bedroom homes available to individuals and families. Located at 2250 Gable Road at the intersection of Gable Road and Columbia River Highway, the housing community seeks to serve residents of all ages and backgrounds.
“Broadleaf Arbor is a Community for All Ages (CFAA), meaning we put people first by creating spaces and programming that connects residents across generations,” their website states.
The 11-building complex provides homes for households making up to 60% of the area’s median income (AMI) levels ($63,900 for a family of four), according to its website. While developers expected the first building to be finished in Fall of 2022, delays complicated the process.
“The primary cause for delay has been supply chain, specifically a backlog on electrical equipment,” Green said. “The final building, Building A, expects to be completed by the end of October.”
Over the next ten months, new residents will move in as each of the 11 buildings becomes inhabitable. In a market where affordable housing is scarce, applications for the community are already through the roof. There is already a waitlist to get a household.
“[There are] 269 one-bedroom applicants, 149 two-bedroom applicants, and 106 three-bedroom applicants,” Green said. “If folks want to sign up, they can access the waiting list here: https://www.broadleafarbor.com.”
Community amenities will include common area gathering spaces, such as a teaching kitchen and library, laundry facilities, an expansive lawn and playground, car parking and bike storage, gardens, and a trail system along existing wetlands. A dedicated on-site resident services and programming team will also be available for residents.
Background
EngAGE Northwest (EngAGE) will be the lead services provider, hosting on-site wellness and creativity programs that are specifically designed to foster intergenerational connection and community building.
In addition to EngAGE, a community-wide collaboration of service providers, including Latino Network, Community Action Team, St. Helens Senior Center, Columbia Pacific Food Bank, and Columbia Community Mental Health, will work to connect residents to services that support family stability through educational and employment programs that include financial stability, school enrollment, and food assistance.
Broadleaf Arbor is being co-developed by Community Development Partners (CDP) and Northwest Oregon Housing Authority (NOHA). The develoopment was designed by MWA Architects and is being built by LMC Construction.
Portland State Univeristy's Center for Public Interest Design (CPID) conducted pre-development community engagement and outreach. Lower Columbia Engineering assisted with aspects including environmental permitting and design.
The community is managed by Guardian Real Estate Services. Construction of the entire project will be completed by October 26, 2023, according to Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.