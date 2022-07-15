A new invasive species found this summer in Oregon could threaten urban forests, wetlands and streams.
“Since it was first found in the Detroit, Michigan area in 2002, emerald ash borer (EAB) has become the most destructive and costliest forest pest ever to invade North America,” Oregon Department of Forestry's (ODF) Invasive Species Specialist Wyatt Williams said.
In Oregon
The EAB was first discovered in Oregon at Forest Grove June 30 and sharpens impact concerns, according to the ODF and Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA).
The insect is only half an inch long and an eighth of an inch wide, and has spread to 35 states and five Canadian provinces, killing up to 99 percent of their ash trees in some locations, according to Williams.
"At least five ash species native to the central U.S. have become critically endangered as EAB spreads across the country killing hundreds of millions of urban and wild ash trees,” he said. "Within a decade of EAB’s arrival in an area, most ash trees will be dead or dying. The concern in Oregon is for Oregon ash because of the important ecological role it plays along streams and in wetlands."
Oregon ash (Fraxinus latifolia) is a deciduous hardwood tree found most commonly in wetlands and along streams.
“It’s an ecologically vital tree as it shades water, keeping it cooler for fish. The roots stabilize streambanks, reducing erosion," Williams said. "And lots of animals, birds and insects eat the seeds and leaves. Losing it will likely have a huge impact on those ecosystems."
According to Williams, ODF has used the advance notice that EAB was heading west to gather up seed from throughout Oregon ash’s range in the state.
“The first goal is to try and preserve as much of the tree’s genetic diversity as we can before it’s lost," Williams said.
The U.S. Forest Service’s Dorena Genetics Resource Center in Cottage Grove stores the ash seeds and is sharing them with researchers. The researchers will test for any resistance to EAB. If any is found, ODF might then be able to breed resistance into local strains and replant streambanks, according to Williams.
Protecting urban forests
Ash species from the central and eastern United States and Europe are commonly planted as ornamentals in Oregon, according to ODF’s Urban and Community Forestry Assistance Program Manager Scott Altenhoff.
“The state has been warning communities for years to prepare for this pest and have plans in place for dealing with the loss of ash trees," Altenhoff said.
ODF also has been advising cities and towns to take three important steps this summer if possible to counteract the species invasion.
“First, if it hasn’t been done already, inventory trees to see how vulnerable the local urban forest is to losses from emerald ash borer," Altenhoff said. "We have a common software called TreePlotter that’s free for communities to use. As data come in from around the state, it will give us a common picture of where all the vulnerable urban trees are."
Second, Altenhoff said now is a good time to remove ash trees from approved street tree lists as has been done in Portland. Olive trees, which are in the same family as ash, can also be vulnerable, he said.
“Finally, consider how wood from ash trees that die from emerald ash borer might be used locally,” Altenhoff said. “There may be opportunities to help local woodworkers and artists and keep the wood from going to waste. But it is crucial that people not move ash or any other wood beyond their local area. That avoids people accidentally spreading wood-boring pests faster than they would otherwise.”
While the beetle doesn’t bite or sting and is otherwise harmless to people, pets, and animals, it has proven deadly in another way.
“Research revealed that where the tree canopy was dominated by ash, the rapid removal of all those trees led to higher than expected deaths among residents. So loss of urban trees is harmful to people,” Altenhoff said.
He advises communities to prioritize removal of ash trees that are already in poor health or growing in spaces too small for them.
“Starting to steadily replace ash will spread out the costs and impacts better than waiting for a massive dieoff,” Altenhoff said. “Fortunately, there are many alternative tree species, including Oregon white oak, incense cedar and Chinese pistache, that might be more heat and drought resistant than ash."
The infested ash trees in Forest Grove were cut down and chipped within 48 hours of discovery. ODF and ODA are now working closely with industry partners, including urban foresters and nursery producers, to provide information and resources as Oregon launches a response to the discovery of EAB.
The state is using the Emerald Ash Borer Readiness and Response Plan for Oregon as a guide in its response. The plan was finalized in March 2021 and created through the collaborative efforts of a diverse group of stakeholders and state agencies. The state will be consulting with local and federal governments and providing updates to the public and industry as it moves through its response efforts.
To report sightings of emerald ash borer, make a report online at the Oregon Invasive Species Council hotline.
For more information about impacts of EAB to Oregon’s urban forests and the risks to native ash trees, visit ODF’s Forest Health page.
