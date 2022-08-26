St. Helens Finance Director Matt Brown is on paid administrative leave following a city investigation into his performance and conduct.

Matt Brown

St. Helens Finance Director Matt Brown making a a previous city presentation.

The Chronicle has learned that Brown was placed on paid leave July 14 as the city investigation unfolded.

"He has not been terminated, but he is under investigation," St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh told The Chronicle.

