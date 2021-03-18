The Chronicle continues to track a number of telephone scams circulating in our area. Just last week, we reported that St. Helens Police had issued a public alert concerning a false kidnapping scam.
Now, we have details from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office concerning yet another fraud.
"We wanted everyone to be aware of a scam occurring in Columbia County. Someone has spoofed CCSO’s mainline number of 503.366.4611 and is calling people advising them they have a warrant for their arrest if they don’t pay money or give personal info to the caller," the sheriff's office Facebook post reads.
"Please understand we will never call you and request payment or personal information to avoid an arrest warrant. When in doubt, hang up and call non emergency dispatch at 503.397.1521."
Law enforcement officials urge local residents to be watchful for the ongoing fraud attempts and to notify police officers or sheriff's deputies if you believe you have received such a scam call.
St. Helens Police are issuing an alert about a disturbing phone call reported by area residents.
