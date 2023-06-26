The historic Riverfront District in St. Helens will feature on the silver screen again, adding to the rich history of St. Helens as a cinematic setting.
A Massachusetts based production, Test Screening the Movie, LLC took over part of downtown on June 9 and 10. While not much is known about the details of this movie at this time, we do know how and why St. Helens was chosen as the filming location.
Choosing St. Helens
When a production company wants to film in Oregon, one of its first calls is to the Oregon Film and Video Office. When production companies reach out to Oregon Film, they generally know what type of town or location they are looking for.
“They either send us a script and, or a breakdown of the locations needed and oftentimes will attach reference photos and descriptions. Based on what they are looking for, we will create a location package for them from the thousands of locations that we have in our location database, which is constantly evolving,” Strategic Initiatives & Community Project Strategist for Oregon Film and Video Office Jane Ridley said. “There is often added research and information to send on potential locations that may not be listed in our database.”
Oregon Film is a semi-state agency that exists to attract production to the state. Their mission is to promote the development of the film, television, commercial, and interactive industry in Oregon and to enhance the industry’s revenues, profile, and reputation within Oregon and among the industry internationally, according to Ridley.
When Test Screening the Movie, LLC reached out to the Oregon Film and Video Office; they had specific ideas surrounding locations and towns they wanted to film at. St. Helens was one of the suggested filming locations for several reasons.
“They were going for a small-town feel and had specific locations that pertained to the movie that might have been a good fit,” Ridley said. “St. Helens has been “film friendly” in the past and is best known for Halloweentown, and Twilight, among others.”
Upon deciding to use St. Helens as its filming location, Test Screening the Movie, LLC applied for a Special Use Permit with the city to film in the Riverfront District. City departments reviewed the permit, and staff worked with the company to ensure traffic control requirements were met and to help identify parking options, according to St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King.
On June 8, the production company began preparing South First Street for its set. By the time the movie started shooting on June 9, the Riverfront District was transformed into a scene straight out of the ‘80s, with retro cars up and down the block and retro-styled storefront designs surrounding the Columbia Theater.
While it was a drizzly day, the cast, crew, and production workers went through their shoots despite the weather, observed by curious downtown goers and business owners.
Benefits of the Big Screen
The timeline by which this film will be completed is unclear, but the benefits of having a movie set in a small town can be substantial.
These are the three primary ways, according to Ridley:
1. Filming provides economic benefits and development to a town location by utilizing services, stores, paying for parking fees, permit fees, etc. Sometimes it can even provide jobs. Often a production will leave a location better than when they found it by making improvements that were necessary for production. Occasionally they may donate items, such as set pieces, or props, etc., to local schools and the like.
2. It galvanizes pride in the community - there is nothing quite like seeing your hometown playing a part on the big or little screen.
3. Exposure always provides the potential to attract new visitors. “Film Tourism” is a very fast-growing sector and can reach beyond the confines of traditional RDM or DMO tourism advertising; it is an exciting sector to embrace.
When asked about the economic value of allowing films to shoot in St. Helens, King’s response for the City echoed Ridley’s answers. King said that such projects are a good way to increase tourism and visibility.
“Depending on how well a film does, being a filming location brings recognition to St. Helens and can create a tourism draw for people who want to visit popular movie filming locations,” King said. “We have seen this happen in St. Helens with Halloweentown and Twilight. Local businesses may also see a benefit from the production company shopping or dining at businesses while they are in the area.”
St. Helens signature event, The Spirit of Halloweentown, is held each fall, as the town leans into its spooky side during an event that draws people from around the country to tap into the Halloween spirit. The event began after St. Helens was featured in the Disney Channel Halloween classic Halloweentown in 1998. This year the Spirit of Halloweentown will last from September 16 - October 31.
Find more details about this upcoming movie in future editions of the Chronicle and online at thechronicleonline.com.
