Production crew keeping the talent and filming technology dry with umbrellas and plastic wrap during the movie shoot.

The historic Riverfront District in St. Helens will feature on the silver screen again, adding to the rich history of St. Helens as a cinematic setting.

A Massachusetts based production, Test Screening the Movie, LLC took over part of downtown on June 9 and 10. While not much is known about the details of this movie at this time, we do know how and why St. Helens was chosen as the filming location.

Melty Mike’s Pizza isn’t a new pizza joint in town, it’s just one of the store fronts installed by production for the film.

Choosing St. Helens

Retro cars filled the block of South First Street, giving downtown an ‘80s vibe in line with the film’s goals
