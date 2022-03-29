Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) investigators are now estimating fire damage to the 300 Building in St. Helens at $1.75 million.
CRFR Division Chief of Training Jeremy Mendola told The Chronicle that while the cause of the March 12 blaze is still undetermined, arson has not been ruled out and St. Helens Police are now involved in the investigation.
"The fire is suspicious and is under active investigation by the St. Helens Police Department." St. Helens Police Department spokesperson Crystal King told The Chronicle. "Due to the active investigation, we are not releasing additional information at this time."
Mendola said much of the materials stored at the building included, cars, furniture and various other items, including what was believed to be ammunition, fireworks, and propane tanks.
"We did have some material going off during the fire," he said.
None of the first responders were injured during such explosions, according to Mendola. One firefighter did suffer unrelated injuries during the fire battle and was taken to a Portland hospital for treatment. That firefighter has since been released and continues to recover at home.
Nearly all the 34 storage units suffered considerable damage, according to Mendola.
"It's likely that entire building will have to be taken down," he said. "But that could take some time due to the multiple insurance companies involved in the investigation."
The property at 777 Port Avenue has been fenced off and closed to the general public since the fire.
Firefighting challenges
Firefighters faced difficulties during the 300 Building blaze, which included concurrent calls for service which created a challenge on staffing, according to CTFR Public Information Officer Jennifer Motherway.
“This is one of many reasons we operate with a combination department, meaning we have volunteers who can respond to calls from home to bolster the current staffing levels of the day," Motherway said.
Another challenge was reaching the fire. Firefighters had to use forced entry. At one point, firefighters used a chainsaw to cut through the large metal doors of the storage units.
“We had to cut padlocks and force the roll up doors on the building which takes additional time and manpower,” she said. “High combustible storage items in many of the units, with paper products, wood products, clothing as well as hazardous materials such as paints and oils ultimately added fuel to this commercial fire and created a more challenging scene.”
Crews remained at the scene throughout Saturday night mopping up and monitoring any additional fire spread. Additional smoke from the fire's hot spots drifted throughout St. Helens Sunday and Monday.
According to CRFR, at the time that this particular structure was built, smoke alarms and sprinklers were not required. In essence, the building was constructed to appropriate codes at the time of construction.
Crews from the Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District, Clatskanie Fire, Columbia River PUD, St. Helens Police Department, and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office assisted at the fire scene.
