Water Taxi

After more than a year of waiting, the water taxi is finally up and running. 

 

 Jon Campbell / Country Media, Inc.

At long last, the water taxi purchased by the City of St. Helens is in the water and in action, and it ferried people to Sand Island over the weekend for the annual Sand Castle competition.

“We are excited to showcase the St. Helens waterfront to our city’s visitors,” St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King said. “By using the boat for tourism opportunities, visitors and community members can better experience our unique location on the Columbia River.”

The St. Helens City Council approved placing a deposit for the water taxi following a public hearing on May 18, 2022. 

3
0
0
0
3


Online Poll

Do you plan an end of summer get-away?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.