At long last, the water taxi purchased by the City of St. Helens is in the water and in action, and it ferried people to Sand Island over the weekend for the annual Sand Castle competition.
“We are excited to showcase the St. Helens waterfront to our city’s visitors,” St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King said. “By using the boat for tourism opportunities, visitors and community members can better experience our unique location on the Columbia River.”
The St. Helens City Council approved placing a deposit for the water taxi following a public hearing on May 18, 2022.
The boat arrived on June 5, and the city hoped to have it operational for riverfront activities during the Fourth of July. Unfortunately, it was unavailable during the event because it was still going through the final steps of the Coast Guard certification process and other final preparations, according to King.
“While the boat had certification in Florida, Oregon Coast Guard certification had to occur once it arrived here,” King said. “The boat canopy top had to be lifted and reassembled post-delivery. Safety equipment needed to be installed. Equipment software programming needed to be completed.”
The original budgeted cost for the water taxi was $250,000 and it was bought from Bargeworx, LLC in Florida. The total cost of the refurbished boat is around $230,000 and was fully paid for by tourism-related event revenues, according to St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King.
The boat has a capacity of 29 passengers plus three crew members. The taxi will be operated by a licensed boat captain hired through E2C Corp., whose principal contractor is Tina Curry. The city’s event contractor manages and pays the boat’s operation costs, according to King.
The St. Helens Marina currently operates a shuttle service to Sand Island to access the island’s campground. The new water taxi is in addition to that shuttle. While the boat has been billed as a benefit for the city’s summer events, there is also hope that the boat will be utilized year-round.
“E2C is working to develop additional tourism events that the boat will be used to facilitate,” King said. “We do not have specific event details to announce at this time.”
The announcement of the boat’s purchase sparked controversy on social media. The original article from The Chronicle was posted on Facebook on June 6, 2022, and generated more than 70 comments.
The most recent article from The Chronicle posted to Facebook in early June of this year drew more than 20 comments from citizens. Comments included concerns about the use of city funds for the boat and questions about whether the boat will benefit the private leasers of Sand Island.
In response to some of the questions raised, the Facebook page for 13 Nights on the River, which has an email associated with Tina Curry, commented about the need for the boat. The comment noted that Sand Island Camp Ground has its own boats that support its business. It also sought to clarify how the boat is funded.
“This boat will only be used for tourism-related activities. This boat was paid for by tourism activities. The Captain of the boat is certified to drive this boat and is very familiar with this river. All insurance and expenses will be paid for by money raised by tourism,” the comment said. “We very much need a boat with this capacity based on our boat rentals last year.”
The city has emphasized that the cost was covered by tourism revenue and not property taxes, but comments on social media still reflect opposition to spending city money in this way.
