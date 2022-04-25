Mark your calendar for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. May 10.
That is the day the new St. Helens Popeye Restaurant is scheduled to open.The restaurant chain specializes in fried chicken.
Construction at the business site along Columbia River Highway adjacent to the Grocery Outlet began in October. Hiring signs have been placed in front of the new restaurant as construction wrapped up over the past few weeks.
"We’ll be hiring several restaurant leaders and up to 50 team members," Popeyes operator Luke Pisors told The Chronicle. "We welcome applicants to visit https://AmbrosiaQSR.com/careers to apply."
Pisors said positions will range from team members who take care of guests, or frying chicken, to salaried management personnel and shift leaders.
"Pay will be commensurate with experience and market rates, and all positions include free meals as well," Pisors said.
The restaurant is scheduled to be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The Popeyes in St. Helens is owned by Ambrosia QSR. Pisors describes his company as a multi-brand QSR operating company with over 150 locations in the Pacific Northwest, including Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Burger King.
