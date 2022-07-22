A major housing project is taking shape in St. Helens.

Footprint

This flyover photo illustrates the 16-acre footprint of Broadleaf Arbor in St. Helens. See more photos with this story at thechronicleonline.com
Hill of Dirt

A large hill of dirt from the site is being recycled for use at the property. See more photos with this story at thechronicleonline.com

Located at 2250 Gable Road at the intersection of Gable Road and Columbia River Highway, Broadleaf Arbor is described as a 16-acre, 239-unit affordable housing development and intergenerational community, connecting working adults, families and seniors.

Going Up

This is one of the housing sections being built at Broadleaf Arbor. See more photos with this story at thechronicleonline.com
Inside View

A look inside one of the unfinished dwellings at broadleaf Arbor.

It is comprised of 11 buildings, including walk-up style apartment buildings, town homes, a senior housing building and a central community and resident services building. On-site amenities will include common area gathering spaces, such as a teaching kitchen and library, an expansive lawn and playground, car parking and bike storage, and a trail system along the existing wetlands.

When Completed

This conceptual drawing illustrates the 239-unit housing project when completed in St. Helens.
