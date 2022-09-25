The Big Halloween Parade, a key feature of this year’s Spirit of Halloweentown, begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 after a COVID-caused two-year pause.

Dressed for Halloween

The Big Halloween Parade participants dressed for the occasion.
The Big Halloween Parade

A crowd gathered in the Riverfront District during a previous Big Halloween Parade.

The parade will start at Columbia Boulevard and Milton Way and head down Columbia to 1st Street and will end at the riverfront.

Heather Epperly, Jenn Buehler, and Betsy Stephens have organized the 2022 version.

In the Spirit

One of the creative characters taking part in a previous Big Halloween Parade in St. Helens.
0
0
1
0
0


Online Poll

Are your registered to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.