What started as a nine-year-old boy’s vision in St. Helens is becoming a reality.
Once opened, the multi-use facility known as The Playground Indoor Skatepark will offer a host of amenities, including a 4,000-square-foot skate area, a cafe, and a 2,300-square-foot area upstairs: a play space and birthday party venue rolled into one.
“Help Andre put his dream into action,” the GoFundMe post, authored by Andre’s grandmother, Marie Baldridge, reads, “by supporting the building of 4,000-square-foot indoor skatepark for the community of St. Helens.”
The indoor skatepark will be built inside the former Accumulation Resale building, next to the Columbia River Fire & Rescue station on Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens. Phase 1 of the project is expected to be open in mid-April. The skatepark will be all wood, with ramps, a mini half-pipe, small bowl, quarter pipe, pump track and a street section, according to Baldridge.
A ‘sense of belonging’
Andre’s skateboarding journey began when his dad bought him and his siblings skateboards to encourage them to “unplug” from electronics.
For Andre, skateboarding became more than a hobby. It became a lifestyle that unlocked a whole new realm of possibilities, in which one earned respect through skill, without regard for gender, skin color, or other innate biological differences.
With the help of Baldridge, who saw the value of his vision, Andre was able to help launch a campaign for funding the project.
According to the GoFundMe page, The Playground Indoor Park is in the process of becoming a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which Baldridge said will help fulfill her and Andre’s goal of expanding opportunities for youth skaters to enjoy the park, regardless of income status.
Referring to the skatepark as a “home-away-from-home,” Baldridge said the project’s vision is to build youth self-confidence, leadership, and creativity and in addition, through lessons, mentoring, and afterschool programs that can enrich the local St. Helens community.
Baldridge added that 50% of the nonprofit’s board members will be youth, giving them an opportunity for civic engagement.
“The goal is to build a safe, family-friendly space for the community,” she said.
Building effort
According to Baldridge, Phase I of the project will cost approximately $140,000 and outfit the building with needed upgrades, such as a new HVAC system, lighting, and electrical updates.
Baldridge said she and other organizers are dependent on grants, donations, and sponsorships from local businesses for the skate park’s development.
Family, friends, and the organization MK Diversity Group have all made financial contributions so far, according to Baldridge.
The skatepark will be managed by rotating volunteers, with an adult on-site at all times, and Baldridge said she is working on forming a partnership with St. Helens High School to attract volunteers.
The Indoor Playground Skatepark will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. No youth skater will be denied based on affordability, and scholarships are available for five-session passes.
As of Monday, Feb. 21, The Indoor Playground Skatepark project has received $570 in donations. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/bring-indoor-skatepark-to-st-helens-community.
The City of St. Helens operates an outdoor skatepark at McCormick Park on 18th Street.
(1) comment
This is long overdue and hopefully will become a safe and fun place for all types of skaters. Look forward to seeing this park grow and thrive.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.