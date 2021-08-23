Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley has posted a letter to Gov. Kate Brown on the Columbia County Sheriff's Facebook page stating he will not enforce the state's latest COVID-19 health and safety requirements.
The following is Pixley's letter to Gov. Brown.
"I write to you today on behalf of the citizens of Columbia County in hopes of opening a dialogue. As Sheriff, it is my responsibility to provide for the peace and safety of those in Columbia County. I believe it is in the best interest of Columbia County, and all other counties throughout Oregon, to retain local control over decisions affecting the public health and safety and to protect the individual choice of those we represent.
"The people pf Columbia County want our county back. The citizens have endured "two weeks to flatten the curve," unemployment and the loss of several of our small businesses over the last year and a half and we have had enough!
"You have once again initiated what many consider to be an unconstitutional mandate by requiring our children and citizens to wear masks and by requiring vaccinations for state employees, healthcare workers and teaching staff. We have had enough of your overreaching mandates and bullying threats. In short, Columbia County Sheriff's Office will not be enforcing vaccination requirements or mask mandates.
"The citizens of Columbia County will choose to wear a mask or chose not to wear a mask. We will choose to get vaccinated or choose not to get vaccinated. But we will do so as individuals with free will over our own bodies. And I, as Sheriff, will fight for and support residents of Columbia County in this endeavor.
"As Sheriff of Columbia County, I took an oath to uphold the constitution and to stand up and defend the people of this beautiful county we call home. I, and other elected leaders in Columbia County, have the right to do what is in the best interest for our community. Let us do so. We demand local control be place where it works best, in the hands of the individual citizens and local officials who represent Columbia County."
The Chronicle has reached out to the Columbia County Board of Commissioners to find out if they endorse Pixley's statements and if his letter represent the county's position concerning the state health and safety mandates. We have also contacted Gov. Brown's office for her comments about Pixley's letter.
We received this response from the Columbia County Board of Commissioners Friday afternoon.
"Sheriff Pixley's letter to Governor Brown clearly illustrates his level of frustration regarding the Governor's decision to bypass the authority of the county's elected officials to determine what is appropriate for our community. He did not seek review, input, nor endorsement from the Board of Commissioners concerning his letter to the Governor. And while his letter is passionate, his words are his own and he does not speak on behalf of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners.
"At this time, the Commissioners have instructed county employees to comply with the state-wide mask mandate while continuing to work with the Governor and her staff on behalf of the residents of Columbia County. In the meantime, we ask that everyone continue to stay safe, be respectful of each other, and make responsible decisions as we all navigate through these challenging times together."
The Chronicle will post any response we receive from Gov. Brown.
In the meantime, join the conversation. Do you agree with Sheriff Pixley's letter and is he speaking for you? Post your comments with this story.
Last i checked the sherif was not the judicial system. And as a matter of fact he is under Kate Browns Authority. And she is within the constitution during a pandemic to mandate life protecting measures for all. So, since our backwoods mentality here don't seem to make good choices for their fellow men, then mandates end up being implemented for those who are too selfish to love their neighbors as themselves.
This letter just makes him look foolish and silly stirring the pot of all his boot lickers who fit his political agenda.
Sad when the greater good for all should be the true focus.
I'm buying my first home in Clatskanie this month and I intend to be an asset to my new community for many decades. I selected Clatskanie in no small part because of it's many freedom-minded residents and sheriff. I couldn't be happier with Sheriff Pixley's letter and I hope to see the city council, business owners, and other community leaders follow in his reasonable yet courageous footsteps.
What used to make this country truly the United States of America was our ability to come together in times of crisis. People on all sides, Republican & Democrat, fighting a common enemy. A pandemic pretty much counts as a common enemy but with misinformation and misplaced definitions of ‘freedoms’ we are NOT united in this fight! How many more have to needlessly die? How many children will have to live with the permanent damage Covid-19 can cause? How did a small piece of cloth become a cause worth letting people die for?
[thumbup] Thank you sheriff! Thank you for taking a stand for us. Im going to completely give this my support.
