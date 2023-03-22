Many Columbia Country residents use the Cornelius Pass for daily commutes to the Portland Metro area.
Now, a new camera system along that route has been established.
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODFOT) has activated two new cameras and other safety features in the steep S curve along Northwest Cornelius Pass Road between Skyline Boulevard and St. Helens Road, U.S. Highway 30.
The cameras are among a series of improvements between St. Helens Road and Tualatin Valley Highway, OR 8. The work marks the first major upgrades since March 2021 when ODOT took over operation of 8.1 miles of the road from Multnomah and Washington counties.
The new cameras are mounted on a pole in the S curve, one camera pointed north, one pointed south. The cameras are live on www.TripCheck.com along with other sensors mounted on the pole, including a wind speed gauge, and air temperature and humidity sensors.
Northbound and southbound traffic on Cornelius Pass Road can see the cameras and the information on www.TripCheck.com before traveling on the steep road between St. Helens Road and Skyline Boulevard. The curvy road can become unsafe in winter conditions.
New traffic signal controllers and vehicle detection equipment have been put in place along Cornelius Pass Road at the signalized intersections between Northwest West Union Road and Southeast Lois Street. The upgraded traffic signal equipment and additional detectors allow the agencies to continuously evaluate signal performance, which will improve safety and travel efficiency.
The segment of Cornelius Pass Road between U.S. 26 and U.S. 30 is now designated OR 127. The segment between OR 8 and U.S. 26 remains within the jurisdiction of Washington County.
This work was funded through a federal transportation grant focused on improving Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), with additional funding from Washington County and ODOT.
The section of the road between U.S. 26 and St. Helens Road plays an important part in the region’s transportation pattern. Trucks carrying hazardous materials cannot use the Vista Ridge Tunnel, sending many hazmat loads onto Cornelius Pass Road.
