Many Columbia Country residents use the Cornelius Pass for daily commutes to the Portland Metro area.

Now, a new camera system along that route has been established.

The Cameras

ODOT has positioned two new cameras on signs at the steep S curve along Cornelius Pass Road along with other safety upgrades.

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODFOT) has activated two new cameras and other safety features in the steep S curve along Northwest Cornelius Pass Road between Skyline Boulevard and St. Helens Road, U.S. Highway 30.

