Parents have been notified and investigations launched following two separate school threats in Columbia County this week.
The first incident occurred at the Rainier School District. Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said officials learned that on Dec. 6, that two students at Hudson Park Elementary made threats to harm other students.
Hattrick wrote in a Dec. 7 letter to parents that the Hudson Park Elementary School incident was immediately investigated.
“We cannot disclose details of the incident but can inform you that it is being handled swiftly and appropriately,” Hattrick’s letter reads. “While we know that parents would like more specific information about the incident, we cannot share details in order to preserve confidentiality and also so as not to interfere with the investigation.”
Students impacted in the threats were informed the day of the incident, and the school district alerted the school community the following day, according to Hattrick.
No one was hurt in the incident.
“The safety of students is our highest priority,” Hattrick wrote.
St. Helens incident
In the second incident, police were called to St. Helens Middle School, Dec. 8, after school administrators said a student told a classmate not to show up for school the next day, claiming that he was going “to shoot it up.” School officials were quickly notified, and local law enforcement responded without further incident.
The school posted details on its website and also notified parents of the incident. The following is the St. Helens Middle School website advisory.
The St. Helens School District is dedicated to maintaining a strong partnership with parents in our effort to provide the very best education for our students.
The key to that partnership is open communication. The following email is an effort to inform our parents of an incident that took place on St. Helens Middle School campus today.
During afternoon classes a student told a classmate not to show up for school the next day, claiming that he was going “to shoot it up.” School officials were quickly notified and local law enforcement responded without further incident.
Local law enforcement and school officials have made contact with the student and their parents to secure the threat and ensure the safety of our school community.
We take safety very seriously at St. Helens Middle School and will not tolerate any kind of threat of violence on our campus. Our first priority is the safety of our students and staff, which is why the St. Helens School District and local first responders partner together to ensure that safety is always at the forefront.
At this time, St. Helens Middle School will continue as scheduled tomorrow. However, if you choose to keep your child home from school, they will not be penalized but will incur an unexcused absence. We want to thank staff, students, and local law enforcement for their quick actions and response to these events. This event is still under investigation. If you have any questions regarding this or any other safety matter, please feel free to call me at 503-366-7300.
Federal advisory
Just one day prior to the Hudson Park incident, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy issued a public health advisory on the growing mental health crisis among youth and children.
According to Murthy, the number of children and youth exhibiting depressive and anxiety symptoms nationwide doubled over the course of the pandemic.
Oregon Department of Education concern
In a Sept. 29 Chronicle Guest Column, Grace Bullock, PhD., the Senior Mental Health Officer at the Oregon Department of Education (ODE), said the department launched the Care and Connection Campaign to encourage schools throughout the state to foster welcoming, inclusive, communities for students and nurture social bonds.
“School districts across the state can promote student mental health by dedicating time each day to activities that build care, connection and community, and allowing staff and students the opportunity to make meaning of their experiences,” she said. “These types of activities and trust building exercises are particularly important and meaningful now, as many students spent much of last year apart from their peers and trusted adults outside their home.”
The Rainier Health Center is located on the Rainier High School campus, 28168 Old Rainier Road in Rainier and offers youth mental health services from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Call 503-556-2178 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Clatskanie School District recently adopted a School Based Health Center (SBHC) to increase the scope of mental health services for students to cope with difficulties set off by the pandemic.
Call your local school for more information about student mental health resources. To reach Northwest Connections, a 24 hour mental health crisis hotline in Columbia County, call 1-888-552-6642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.