The Columbia County Board of Commissioners (BOC) has taken a significant step in determining whether to build a county hospital.
During their June 29 regular public meeting, the commissioners directed Columbia County Public Health (CCPH) Director Michael Paul to enter into negotiations for a hospital feasibility study with California-based Jensen Partners, a strategic, operations, and facilities healthcare planning and project and construction management firm.
The market analysis will provide insight into the viability, future capacity, utilization, correct distribution of services, and growth potential of a new hospital in Columbia County, according to the Jensen Partners CCPH Feasibility Study proposal.
Jensen Partners officials said they would analyze existing and projected changes to demographics and the population in the new hospital’s primary, secondary, and target service areas and create a blueprint for future capacity needs and long-term competitive positioning.
The feasibility study will take approximately 12 weeks to complete. The cost of the study is estimated to be $119,700.
Columbia County Commissioner Henry Heimuller said the county has set aside federal pandemic relief funds to cover the cost of the feasibility study.
“The one thing that we’ve learned in COVID is every community of any size, certainly every county, needs to have a healthcare center,” he said in a one-on-one interview with The Chronicle. “What we’ve ended up with, because we don’t have a hospital, (is) other things don’t count. Legacy doesn’t count, and OHSU doesn’t count.
“When it comes time for federal dollars and programs around the pandemic, somebody has to sign for those things. It has to be your hospital.”
He added, “(Say) our county wants x number of dollars for inoculations. Somebody has to sign on that says, we as a health care community in your town, are going to be able to carry on those things that these grant dollars can provide.”
At this stage, the commissioners are not advocating for a hospital; rather, they are looking at solutions to fill a long unmet county need, according to Heimuller.
“This is not Henry sitting on a mountaintop saying we need a hospital come hell or high water. This us saying that we’ve recognized the fact that our community is underserved because we don’t have a hospital,” Heimuller said. “Will we ever get one? I don’t know.”
The proposal
In March, the county submitted a Request for Proposals (RFP) to conduct a hospital feasibility study.
“The County believes there is a lack of access to acute care hospital services in Columbia County, which has been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the document reads. “The proposed hospital project would involve the financing and development of a general acute care hospital with approximately 25 beds, located in south Columbia County in or near St. Helens.”
A general acute care hospital would offer an emergency department, a laboratory, radiology, a CT scanner and MRI, and other ancillary services.
The RFP specifies that funding sources for the proposed hospital project could include “American Recovery Act funds, tax revenues, issuance of long-term debt, fundraising, and funds from the operations of the hospital.”
Public response
When the RFP was issued, it immediately raised red flags for multiple community members, who came forward at the commissioners monthly meeting to vocalize their concerns.
At the March 30 BOC meeting, Deer Island resident Tammy Maygra criticized the proposal, arguing that it does not sufficiently address the issues brought up by the county’s previous attempts to build a hospital.
She cited an inability to attract doctors, challenges in obtaining critical access designation, and a limited tax base as deficiencies that killed the previous hospital project.
“I think you need to be truthful with the people,” she said. “To make people in the community think this is going to be a grandiose plan, I think that is selling the taxpayer short. The taxpayers were milked out of about $8 million last time, and I don’t want to see it happen again.”
Is it time?
In a published report in October 2021 by The Chronicle, Paul stated that the county regularly hears from residents, business owners and employees about the availability of health care in its communities.
“Community health needs assessments identify access to health care as dominant concern in our communities,” Paul stated. “We need to delve further into these concerns.”
Following that published report, The Chronicle conducted a reader poll, asking readers whether they believed it was time to build a hospital in Columbia County. 68% of respondents said yes. 32% said no.
The Chronicle’s poll was not the first attempt to gauge community interest in a local hospital. Longtime residents of Columbia County may remember voting more than 15 years ago in favor of a property levy to fund a hospital in St. Helens.
The taxpayers, hopeful that a conveniently located hospital would bring needed critical care to the community, voted to form a special district that would lead the effort.
The special district, known as the Columbia Health District (CHD), raised taxes for the purpose of building a hospital.
The hospital was never built, and the former CHD board members were voted out and replaced with new board members who filed two lawsuits against them: a federal lawsuit alleging fraud, and a circuit court suit to stop the transfer of the district’s most valuable property asset. Both lawsuits were reportedly dismissed due to technicalities.
Editor’s Note
In a series of special investigative reports in the coming editions, The Chronicle will answer three essential questions that continue to be raised by the public about the past efforts to build a hospital in the county.
• Why did the Columbia Health District’s efforts to build a hospital in St. Helens fail?
• What happened to the property purchased with taxpayer funding to construct a hospital?
• What happened to the rest of the taxpayers’ multi-million investment?
Our months-long investigation will show repeated red flags issued by auditors and others, emails that suggest premeditation, and court cases that outline allegations of racketeering, mail and wire fraud, and Hobbs Act violations involving threats of harm.
The purpose of this special series is to accurately portray events that led to the failure of the multi-year hospital project, the district’s dissolution in 2011, and to ensure accountability as the county moves ahead to determine the feasibility of a hospital.
