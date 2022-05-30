To be awarded Coach of the Year, let alone nominated, “is a big deal. It’s a huge honor,” says Chris Knudsen, Associate Director of the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association (OACA).
A coach must demonstrate leadership, a strong work ethic, and impeccable character, earning the respect of other coaches across the state.
On Saturday, May 21, Scappoose High School (SHS) Football Coach Sean McNabb and St. Helens High School (SHHS) Boys Golf Coach Dave Lawrence were among the over 250 coaches and family members recognized at the OACA Awards Banquet at the Club Level of Autzen Stadium at the University of Oregon.
At the banquet and awards ceremony, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) awarded Mcnabb 2021 Oregon Football Coach of the Year across all divisions of 293 participating schools, and Lawrence Section 8 Boys Golf Coach of the Year: a region that encompasses Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming.
According to Knudsen, the OACA Executive Board nominated Lawrence and McNabb for the title based on an evaluation of their years of service and regard among the high school athletics community.
Knudsen describes McNabb as a person who “never complains” and for whom other state coaches “have a great deal of respect.”
“(We are) very honored he was selected this year,” Knudsen said.
“Coach of the Year accolades are a comment not only on Sean McNabb’s abilities and proven track record over multiple decades at Scappoose, but they also are a reflection of his staff and his players,” SHS Athletic Director Dale French said.
The Chronicle asked McNabb how he felt about receiving the title.
“I feel very honored,” McNabb said. “I feel very blessed. You know, I’ve never gotten into coaching for awards. It’s a very good feeling to be recognized by other people in the state of Oregon.”
McNabb recognized his colleagues and staff for their hard work.
“You have to have really good people around you, and so the award goes to them as well and to our program,” he said.
The Board highly recommended Lawrence, who Knudsen describes as “very honest and trustworthy,” based on his influence as a mentor, both to his team and to other OSAA coaches.
The Chronicle had not received a response from Lawrence at press time.
OACA is a professional organization that provides coaches with resources and promotes education and recognition for athletes and coaches statewide.
To contact OACA, email oacarob@gmail.com or call 541-928-2700.
