The St. Helens Professional Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 3215, has issued a vote of no confidence in Fire Chief Joel Medina of Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR).
"The vote passed unanimously. Local 3215 cites Medina’s unprofessionalism, conduct unbecoming, inability to responsibly manage District finances, professional incompetence, and failed leadership as some of the concerns leading to their decision," according to a release from the Association.
The following is from the Association:
The Fire Fighters, Paramedics, and Emergency Medical Technicians of Local 3215 work diligently to always remain prepared to address the dynamic conditions and unique challenges that the Fire Service brings. Unfortunately, these efforts have been hampered by having to both work and live in a hostile and toxic environment fostered by Medina since his arrival to our District. As a result, members face worsening morale and working conditions, and are continually forced to answer to upper management that does not demonstrate or uphold the same morals and ethics as the membership of Local 3215.
Local 3215 also expresses concern about Medina’s mismanagement of taxpayer money and questionable fiscal practices as witnessed by Local 3215 members and as cited in the recently filed lawsuit, Columbia County Circuit Court case 23CV14480.
The decision to come forward about Medina’s increasingly worrisome behavior and absent leadership was difficult at first as firefighters are taught to follow their chain of command and to respect positions of leadership. However, Medina often ruled by fear and created an environment where many anticipated fierce retaliation and possible termination.
The St. Helens Professional Fire Fighters Association, Local 3215, has called for the immediate dismissal of Chief Joel Medina as he does not demonstrate the required professionalism, working knowledge and tact that the position of Fire Chief requires, and because he has violated both public trust and the trust of Local 3215’s membership by his actions and hubris.
Local 3215 members want to assure the citizens of the community that their vote of no confidence will in no way interfere with the first-rate fire protection and emergency services that they provide.
This press release serves as notification to the public of the concerns made, and actions taken by the St. Helens Professional Fire Fighters Association, Local 3215, regarding Chief Joel Medina of Columbia River Fire & Rescue.
The association remains committed to providing the highest quality service to their community and ensuring the safety and well-being of their peers and the citizens they serve.
The Chronicle has reached out to CRFR Fire Chief Joel Medina and to the CRFR District for a response following the Vote of No Confidence.
Lawsuit
A formal complaint has been filed in Columbia County Circuit Court against CRFR by the district's former members, Jennifer Motherway and Anika Todd, asking for a jury trial and to be awarded $822,217.92
"This is an action for sexual harassment, retaliation for reporting sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment based on sex, retaliation for whistleblowing of gross mismanagement and waste of funds by a public entity, protected medical leave interference and retaliation and wrongful termination," the complaint states. Read the court document below.
