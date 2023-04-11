The St. Helens Professional Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 3215, has issued a vote of no confidence in Fire Chief Joel Medina of Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR).

"The vote passed unanimously. Local 3215 cites Medina’s unprofessionalism, conduct unbecoming, inability to responsibly manage District finances, professional incompetence, and failed leadership as some of the concerns leading to their decision," according to a release from the Association.

Oath of Office

CRFR Fire Chief Joel Medina took the Oath of Office in Jan. 2021.

The following is from the Association:

