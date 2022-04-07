A Warren man is one of several people arrested during a months-long undercover operation to identify suspects victimizing children online.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, five arrests were made for attempting to meet and have sex with juveniles in Jackson County. The Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) joint inter-agency task force made the arrests over a two-day period April 1 and April 2.
The suspects arrested spanned the ages of 35 to 72 years old, and traveled from throughout Oregon including Warren, Redmond, and Klamath Falls, as well as Montague, California. One suspect local to the Rogue Valley was arrested in Gold Hill.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, William Henry Trapnell, 72, of Warren agreed to meet with a juvenile in Medford to engage in sexual contact. Trapnell then drove five hours from Warren to Medford to meet with the child in person. He was arrested by SOCET attempting to contact the child. Trapnell is charged with first and second degree online sexual corruption of a child, and luring a minor and was lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
The complex undercover operation involved police and investigators from Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), United States Marshals Service, Oregon State Police (OSP), Sutherlin Police Department, Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD), and Medford Police (MPD); as well as prosecutors from the US Department of Justice and the Jackson County District Attorney’s office.
Due to the complexity of the operation and the dangers involved in the arrests, SOCET also enlisted assistance from other local police task forces including Medford Area Gang and Drug Enforcement, Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team, and Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
During the arrests, investigators seized digital devices which will be examined by the Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force (SOHTCTF) in Medford. SOHTCTF examiners will forensically examine the devices for further evidence of child exploitation. During this investigation, an individual was discovered trading nearly 400 child pornography videos of prepubescent children. This child porn case is an ongoing investigation of a suspect believed to be residing in the US.
SOCET enables local law enforcement agencies to collaborate with federal partners such as HSI, to effectively investigate and prosecute out-of-state suspects when they victimize children in our community. SOCET is a joint inter-agency task force that started in June of 2020 to combat child exploitation and human trafficking. The task force consists of investigators from JCSO, MPD, GPPD, and HSI; as well as prosecutors from our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in Jackson and Josephine County.
Investigators have reason to believe these suspects may have other victims. If anyone has additional information they are urged to call local law enforcement or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-774-8333.
