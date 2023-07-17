Camping Ordinance

House Bill 3115 provides “that local law regulating sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property that is open to public must be objectively reasonable as to time, place and manner with regards to persons experiencing homelessness.”

The St. Helens City Council has finalized its ordinance to comply with House Bill 3115, which dictates where, how, and when people can rest in public spaces.

The law, HB 3115, was passed in 2021 and provides “that local law regulating sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property that is open to public must be objectively reasonable as to time, place and manner with regards to persons experiencing homelessness.”

Throughout the process, the issues of time, place, and manner of camping were the aspects that required particular attention to shelter the city from potential litigation.

