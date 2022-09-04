The St. Helens Liquor Store is about to change ownership after 38 years.

Doug Stokes, who has been operating the store, will retire Sept. 1, his 60th birthday.

Retiring

Doug Stokes, operator of the St. Helens Liquor Store retires Sept. 1.

Asked how he has persevered through the years, Stokes said, “Full speed ahead.” Before taking over the liquor store, he and his family were in the hardware business.

St. Helens Liquor Store

The St. Helens Liquor Store is located at 420 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
