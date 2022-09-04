The St. Helens Liquor Store is about to change ownership after 38 years.
Doug Stokes, who has been operating the store, will retire Sept. 1, his 60th birthday.
Asked how he has persevered through the years, Stokes said, “Full speed ahead.” Before taking over the liquor store, he and his family were in the hardware business.
Challenges of the business have been employees. He has had as many as three at a time. They come with different attitudes and different work habits, he noted, but those who performed well have helped the store prosper. Stokes said making money and getting to meet a lot of people have been the rewards of running the store.
Stokes advises anyone considering going into the liquor business to work hard at finding and keeping employees who are willing to work.
“There are a lot of hours that you put in,” he said.
Asked what brands have been the most popular over the years, Stokes started with Pendleton, a Canadian whiskey, probably because it is an Oregon product. Another is Jack Daniel’s, which he noted is the most popular bourbon in the world. As for vodka, Titto’s has been No.1, likely because it is distilled from corn rather than grain or barley.
Working with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission “has had it ups and downs,” he said, but there seem to be fewer concerns involving it than there are with most bureaus.
The OLCC has selected the operators of the store in Scappoose to take over the one Stokes is leaving. They are the brother-and-sister team of Dustin Bolander and Carly Bolander.
