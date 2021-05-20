St. Helens is preparing to fund construction of a new public safety facility at Kaster Road and Old Portland Road.
City officials have stated that the current police station is outdated and to meet increasing public service demands, the new facility is needed.
The department employs 23 staff members in the 2,200 square foot building constructed in 1971. The proposed public safety facility would expand to 22,000 square feet and include space for the municipal court, city council chamber and a community room.
Over the last few months the city has conducted public meetings and offered a community survey to gain citizens comments about the project, which would include
The facility has been controversial among residents, but the city council is moving forward with the plans. On Wednesday, May 19, during a regular work session, Deputy City Administrator Matt Brown presented the financial recommendation of the ad hoc committee.
The city has two potential options—a $27.8 million, 20 year loan, including interest: or a
$23.3 million, 30 year loan, including interest. The distinction between the two plans, other than a $4.5 million discrepancy, is the amount for the fee charged to residents' water bills to supplement the loan payments. If the city chooses to go with the 30 year loan, residents won’t notice a difference in their water bill—the $2 public safety facility fee will replace the already existing $2 recreation fee.
Alternatively, if the city selects the 20 year loan, residents will be charged $4.25 on top of their water bill ($2.25 more than their current bill with the recreation fee).
The ad hoc committee’s recommendation to the city, said Brown, is to adopt the 30 year plan, so residents won’t incur an additional fee. The city council won’t adopt a plan yet, but Mayor Rick Scholl voiced concern over selecting the longer loan.
“[The 30 year loan] would be less painful for people that are already used to it, but 4.5 million is a lot of money,” he said.
Brown explained to council that they would have the option after the tenth year of paying the loan to pay it off, potentially saving the city money.
“Just because we take a 30 year loan doesn't mean we have to take 30 years to pay it off,” Brown said.
Originally, the city council was expecting the additional water bill fee to be between $6 and $11 dollars, but Brown expects the city to use items from the general budget—the cannabis taxes, the state alcohol taxes, and the cigarette taxes—to help pay down the debt service payment.
The council will also look at property that they can sell to fund the facility, including selling the current St. Helens Police Department land, as well as grants that the city can apply for.
At a the council's regular public meeting that evening, the council held the final reading and potential passing of the ordinance to create the public safety fund, and address their ability to place a public safety fee on utility bills. During the meeting, the council passed the ordinance establishing Chapter 13.30 relating to the Public Safety Fee—making the fee feasible for city council to enact. Council has not selected a fee amount or timeline yet.
City leaders are moving closer to defining how to pay for a new public safety facility that …
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.