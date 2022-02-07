Columbia County has distributed $500,000 in grants to county businesses and nonprofit organizations to assist with recovery and resilience in response to economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Columbia County, in partnership with the Columbia Economic Team (CET), has completed distribution of the grant, funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, received by the county when it was identified as high-risk last summer.
In September, the county chose to contract with CET again to administer the grant application and disbursement process. The commissioners directed CET and county staff to concentrate on making the program more accessible to non-profit organizations that were ineligible for most of the $1.9 million in grants CET distributed last year.
As a direct result of modified program guidelines and application criteria, a major marketing push, and targeted communications, nearly double the number of non-profit organizations applied for and received grants this year. Including these latest 2021 grants, nearly $2.5 million in small business and organizational grants has been administered by Columbia Economic Team in 2020 and 2021, nearly $1.5 million from the Board of Commissioners.
The CET processed a total of 102 applications, many of which were submitted by new applicants. In addition to helping eligible organizations successfully complete the application process, CET spent numerous hours working with the county's Board, Counsel, and Finance Department to ensure that the available funds were distributed by the December 31 deadline.
Of the 85 organizations that received funding awards: 56 are small businesses, 40 of which are women-owned companies, and 29 are non-profits. Non-profits received a total of $271,950 and $222,950 was distributed to small business recipients. The allocations were based on "human" resources: employee or volunteer counts for businesses and non-profits, respectively.
CET Executive Director Paul Vogel reported completion of the grant process to the Columbia County Board of Commissioners, stating that the economic impacts of the pandemic have affected everyone.
"Non-profits, however, have been hit with a triple- and maybe quadruple- whammy," Vogel said. "The necessary lockdowns, restrictions, and distancing affected them too, donations and funding from financially struggling supporters took a hit, the economic impacts caused a dramatic increase in the need for their services, and in large part they weren’t eligible for most COVID-related grants."
Vogel also thanked the commissioners for their focus on the community's non-profits.
"These organizations, their services, and their place in our communities are vital,” Vogel said. “The Commissioners’ very intentional effort to assist them generated significant response and produced substantial results.”
