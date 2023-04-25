Phase One of the Riverwalk Project is getting closer to actuality as the St. Helens City Council has authorized staff to move into final designs for the new Columbia View Park Amphitheater.
The city of St. Helens will address various needs of the riverfront park at 3 Strand Street during Phase One of the Riverwalk Project. In addition to constructing a new stage and seating infrastructure for Columbia View Park Amphitheater, the project will also expand Columbia View Park, add a new playground, and begin construction of the first part of the public river walk along the Columbia River, according to St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King.
Under Phase One of the Riverwalk Project, the city entered an agreement with Mayer/Reed in March of 2021. Mayer/Reed is a Portland-based landscape architecture firm. At the City Council meeting on April 5, St. Helens City Council gave the go-ahead to enter the final design stages.
“This is anticipated to take about a month to complete. Then we will apply for permits and bid the project,” King said. “We have also consulted with an audio and visual engineer and confirmed that there is adequate electrical capacity and AV capabilities.”
The total cost of the project is $2.9 million, according to King, which would include the full scope of the Phase One work. This estimate is subject to change, and the city will have a “more accurate cost once the project is fully designed and bidding is complete,” King said.
Changes to Columbia View Park Amphitheater
The plans for the new amphitheater stage aim to increase capacity and functionality while maintaining the intimate atmosphere that currently exists.
The design was created to accommodate a larger audience, include a hard surface dance floor and storage structure for equipment, and retain views of the river. The intimacy provided by the two-seat walls for small events balances with the need for additional capacity during large events, according to King.
“Moving the stage back, creating a berm for additional seating, and adding tiered seating will increase the seating and viewing options for event attendees,” King said.
The update to the stage and the seating is an effort to ensure that the location meets the needs of the growing community. During the April 5 Council Work Session, council members brought concerns to the city planners about ensuring sound quality with the new stage location being further from the audience than before.
City planners assured the council that power outlets on the stage would have the ability to support additional sound systems and that they did not believe the new location would affect the quality of the shows.
After reviewing the new design, the project will move into final construction documents in anticipation of bidding on the project this spring, with construction to begin after the 2023 13 Nights on the River concert series concludes, King told the Chronicle for a previous report. However, there is no exact date for when construction will begin.
“We will have an exact date once we bid the project, select the contractor, and develop a construction timeline,” King said. “Construction is anticipated to take one year once it begins.”
