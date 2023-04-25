Phase One of the Riverwalk Project is getting closer to actuality as the St. Helens City Council has authorized staff to move into final designs for the new Columbia View Park Amphitheater.

New Stage and Open Area

The rendering of the new stage and open seating area.
Current Lay Out

The current lay out of Columbia View Park Amphitheater.

The city of St. Helens will address various needs of the riverfront park at 3 Strand Street during Phase One of the Riverwalk Project. In addition to constructing a new stage and seating infrastructure for Columbia View Park Amphitheater, the project will also expand Columbia View Park, add a new playground, and begin construction of the first part of the public river walk along the Columbia River, according to St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King.

Under Phase One of the Riverwalk Project, the city entered an agreement with Mayer/Reed in March of 2021. Mayer/Reed is a Portland-based landscape architecture firm. At the City Council meeting on April 5, St. Helens City Council gave the go-ahead to enter the final design stages.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Will you be voting in the upcoming Special Election on May 16?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.