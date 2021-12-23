The longest-tenured Columbia River PUD Board member has submitted his resignation.
Jake Carter announced his resignation from the PUD Board of Directors during the boards December 21 meeting. His resignation is effective January 31, 2022.
"Before we accept this, we want to appreciate what you've done for us. You have definitely driven us in the right direction," PUD Board President Craig Melton said.
Carter has represented PUD customers in Subdivision 4 – those residing in St. Helens – since 2013.
"I've taken on a new opportunity and need to focus on my new job," Carter said. "I want to give someone the opportunity to dedicate more time to the Board position than I can right now."
Carter has been hired as the Director of Operations at Grays Harbor PUD. He said he wanted to ensure the PUD and Board of Directors had sufficient time to find a replacement for his position.
"I've enjoyed my involvement with CRPUD staff, rate payers, board members, and utility partners, and it will be truly missed," Carter said.
Carter is a former CRPUD employee. He held positions of meter reader, utility worker, apprentice lineman, journeyman lineman, and meter relay lineman.
"You've done a great job for the PUD in the years you've served," PUD Board Member Neal Sheppeard said. "I've learned a lot in the time I've been here listening to your comments. Your knowledge will be missed."
The PUD Board of Directors will discuss the upcoming vacancy at their January meeting.
