On the morning of Aug. 26, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received reports of multiple suspicious fires in the Rainier, Oregon area, between 0659 – 0755 hours.
Witnesses described seeing a white Chevrolet S-10 type truck with a matching canopy leaving the area of some of these incidents. These incidents are being investigated by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Between 1016 – 1120 hours, Cowlitz 911 received calls of fires at four locations – a detached garage in the 6700 block of Willow Grove Road, a vehicle someone had attempted to set fire to in the 1600 block of Dorothy Street, a pole barn in the 7400 block of Willow Grove Road and a residence that was set on fire in the 3400 block of Memorial Park Road.
Witnesses at two of the scenes described seeing a white S-10 truck with a matching canopy leaving the scene of the fires. In the Dorothy Street incident, a burning stick was found in the wheel well of a vehicle. A witness to the Dorothy Street fire provided video of the suspect vehicle to Longview Police.
Longview Police located a matching vehicle on Industrial Way near Oregon Way and contacted the sole occupant, identified as Brian E. Good, 47 of Rainier, Oregon.
Officers noted that Good smelled of smoke and had a gas can and sticks in the back of his truck that were similar to the one used in the attempt to burn the vehicle on Dorothy St.
Further investigation revealed that Good’s Debast Rd residence in Rainier was the location of one of the fires in Columbia County, where a toy hauler trailer had been burned. Detectives also learned that a female resident of the Memorial Park Dr home had been in a previous dating relationship with Good, and had recently reported Good had been stalking her.
Detectives also learned that the Dorothy St address where the suspect attempted to set a vehicle on fire was a previous address of the same female subject.
Damage to the victims’ properties was significant.
A detached shop and carport in the 6700 block of Willow Grove Road, along with a boat and several vehicles, were a total loss. This fire also endangered the nearby residence. The pole barn in the 7400 block of Willow Grove Road suffered significant damage and endangered a nearby residence. The fire damaged the corner and top of the home on Memorial Park Drive also damaged a fence.
The attempted vehicle fire on Dorothy St was extinguished before it could cause significant damage but had it caught fire it would have also endangered nearby residences. No injuries were reported at any of the scenes.
Good was booked into Cowlitz County Jail on three counts of Arson 1st Degree and one count of Attempted Arson 1st Degree.
The four incidents that occurred within Cowlitz County are being jointly investigated by the sheriff’s office and Longview Police.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Detective Jason Hammer with the Sheriff’s Office or Detective Trevyn DeLapp with the Longview Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.