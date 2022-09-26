If you live in the area of Summit View Drive and Bachelor Flat Road and your vehicle was broken into or you had property stolen on the morning of September 26, 2022, you are asked to contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
A Portland man faces several charges after police responded to the Summit View Drive area of St. Helens to a report of a suspicious person.
When St. Helens Police arrived on scene, they learned that neighbors had followed the individual to a nearby wooded area where the suspect was believed to be hiding.
Police received reports on scene of multiple vehicle break-ins in the neighborhood. Personal items were stolen from vehicles, including a handgun.
Police set up a perimeter and conducted a track in the woods. After deploying St. Helens Police K-9 Ryder, the suspect emerged from the woods and was taken into custody without incident. The stolen handgun and other items were recovered on scene.
Devere Wind Sanchez, 35, of Portland, Oregon, was taken to Columbia County Jail and is being lodged on multiple counts of Theft I, Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, and multiple outstanding warrants out of Multnomah County.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.
If you live in the area of Summit View Drive and Bachelor Flat Road and your vehicle was broken into or you had property stolen on the morning of September 26, 2022, you are asked to contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
Police recommend taking the following steps to protect yourself from becoming a victim of a vehicle break-in:
Lock
Take
Hide
Always make sure to lock your vehicle, take your keys and belongings with you, and hide any items that you have to leave behind.
Report vehicle break-ins and theft to the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
