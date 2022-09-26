A Portland man faces several charges after police responded to the Summit View Drive area of St. Helens to a report of a suspicious person.

When St. Helens Police arrived on scene, they learned that neighbors had followed the individual to a nearby wooded area where the suspect was believed to be hiding.

Police received reports on scene of multiple vehicle break-ins in the neighborhood. Personal items were stolen from vehicles, including a handgun.

Vehicle Break-ins

If you live in the area of Summit View Drive and Bachelor Flat Road and your vehicle was broken into or you had property stolen on the morning of September 26, 2022, you are asked to contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are your registered to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.