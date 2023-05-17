The St. Helens Wind Ensemble band achieved a second-place finish at this year’s state championships, finishing behind only North Bend High School.
“We were really happy with our performance,” Band Director Noelle Freshner said. “We knew North Bend would be fantastic, and they were!”
After winning the state championship in the 5 A division last year, the Lions changed classification this year as part of an OSAA restructuring. Competing in the 4 A classification, the band performed at the LaSells Stewart Center on the Oregon State University’s campus on May 10. They finished second of the ten schools represented, and neighbors Scappoose High School finished fifth.
Freshner said the end of the year is full of mixed emotions but that it has been a rewarding journey for her and the band.
“It’s bittersweet. It’s sad to perform music you have lived with and worked on for so long for the last time. It’s a lot like finishing a good book,” Freshner said. “You are sad to see it come to an end after spending so much time with it. On the other hand, I am also very excited to dig into new music with them for their end-of-the-year concert and to start looking at what next year’s group will look like.”
The band’s set included the robust Mount Everest, the Pavanne, as arranged by the middle school Band Director (and Noelle Freshner’s husband), Travis Freshner, and Vesuvius. They also had the highest sightreading score of the day, according to Freshner. Sightreading is the performing of a piece in a music notation that the performer has not seen or learned before.
While the band was not able to take home first place this year, Freshner and the band had a great attitude and performed well. They also got to enjoy the music of other top programs in the state.
“I try less to focus on the placement and how they felt about it and more on how we felt when we walked off stage or when we walked out of sightreading,” Freshner said. “They felt good about what they had just done and the work they put in leading up to the event. They were very supportive of all the other 4A bands that day, cheering after performances and during awards.”
Special seniors
For Freshner and the Wind Ensemble, performance day was full of nerves and emotions. The Wind Ensemble has a large contingent of seniors this year; of the 36 members in the band, 22 are seniors. Many of those seniors have had Freshner as a director since middle school.
This group has been growing together for years, but part of what made this senior class special for Freshner is that this will be her final year directing her son Kaven as part of the band.
“This group of seniors are so special, and for me, even more so as my son is graduating this year,” Freshner said. “He had many solos in our set, and I had to fight the urge to get swept up in those moments while we were on stage. He has always been a part of our band program in some way. He was 2 when I took this job and grew up around the band. Next year will be very different for me.”
Next year will be different for the band as a whole as well. With 22 seniors leaving, there will be plenty of opportunities for students to step into bigger roles from the concert band and the incoming first-year class. While there will be a large amount of turnover, the program’s legacy of success shows that the band likely won’t take a big step back from a quality standpoint.
Since 2007, the band has won the NWOC League Championship 4 times and has placed in the top 5 at the OSAA 5A State Band Championships 6 times. In 2017 and 2018, the Wind Ensemble placed 2nd in the OSAA 5A State Championships, and in 2022 the Wind Ensemble won the OSAA 5A State Championship, according to the band program’s website.
Jazz band up next at state
While the Wind Ensemble’s competitive portion of the year has come to a close, the St. Helens Jazz Band will be the next group of musicians that will compete for a state championship. Noelle Freshner also directs the Jazz Band at St. Helens High School.
“We are excited that we get to go and love the set we have prepared. We wait to perform! The State Jazz Championship is a newer event, and it is difficult to qualify for,” Freshner said. “We have only gone 2-3 times before this year and hope to attend consistently in the future. This year there are only three other 4A bands competing which shows how difficult it is to qualify.”
On May 19, the Jazz Band will head to Mt. Hood Community College to compete in the OMEA 4A State Jazz Band Championships. St. Helens will go against only three other teams in the competition. The main difference between the Jazz Band and the Wind Ensemble is the size of the group and the style they play.
“A jazz band has a more limited instrumentation and play music in traditional and contemporary jazz style. Our jazz band is a ‘big band’ with saxes, trumpets, trombones, and a rhythm section only,” Freshner said.
With the exception of one musician, the entire Jazz Band is made up of students who are also part of the Wind Ensemble. The band is made up of six saxes (three altos, two tenors, and a bari), four trombones, five trumpets, two percussionists, a piano player, and a bass player. Their set features four songs by four different composers.
Freshner said they will be playing Invitation by Bronislau Kaper (a light swing chart that moves into an Afro-Cuban style), Goodbye My Heart by Mike Smukal (a ballad featuring one of the senior alto sax soloists Sam Kent), Late in the Quarter by Mike Dana (a New Orlean’s street beat tune with lots of soloists) and Hard Right by Bret Zvacek (an up-tempo swing chart).
