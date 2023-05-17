SHHS Wind Ensemble

The Wind Ensemble have placed in the top two at the State Championship two years in a row. 

The St. Helens Wind Ensemble band achieved a second-place finish at this year’s state championships, finishing behind only North Bend High School.

“We were really happy with our performance,” Band Director Noelle Freshner said. “We knew North Bend would be fantastic, and they were!”

After winning the state championship in the 5 A division last year, the Lions changed classification this year as part of an OSAA restructuring. Competing in the 4 A classification, the band performed at the LaSells Stewart Center on the Oregon State University’s campus on May 10. They finished second of the ten schools represented, and neighbors Scappoose High School finished fifth.

