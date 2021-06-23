Royalty will again grace the Columbia County Fair this summer.
The My Fair Lady Pageant is held during the Columbia County Fair each year to recognize senior women for their outstanding service in their community. The 32nd annual My Fair Lady Pageant is scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. July 14 at the fairgrounds in St. Helens.
The 2021 My Fair Lady Court was welcomed during a tea at the Columbia County Shrine Club June 16. The 2019 My Fair Lady Court attended, along with friends and family of the new princesses, members of the RSVP Advisory Council, the Columbia County Commissioners, and the My Fair Lady Committee.
The 2019 My Fair Lady Court presented the new princesses with their crowns and sashes at the tea. The 2021 Court includes Princess Lynn Shaw-Hayes of Vernonia, Princess Renee Swartz of Clatskanie, Princess Rosemary Scandale of Rainier, Princess Roberta Leuer of St. Helens, Princess Alice Long of Scappoose.
The pageant is sponsored this year by Teevin Bros. Land and Timber Co., Avamere Living, the Columbia County Commissioners, and coordinated by Columbia County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), and Columbia River Fire & Rescue.
The Columbia County Fair is scheduled to run July 12 through July 18 at the fairgrounds at 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens. To reach the fair office, call 503-397-4231.
The following are the submitted bios of the 2021 My Fair Lady Count:
Alice Long of Scappoose
Born and raised in Lexington, NC, Alice went to school in Welcome, NC. She moved to Columbia County in 1997 after also living in Florida and Washington. Alice has been married for 24 years, and has 3 children, 3 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Her most treasured memory was building a snow igloo in their front yard with her brother and sister George and Cass, and Saturday night BBQ’s cooking steaks with George.
Alice has been employed at several companies including Century 21, Pitney Bowes, and McAdam Floor & Design as a receptionist and administrative assistant. She also worked at Oregon Aero in the shipping department, and as a long distance operator when long distance actually meant something. Alice has been an active volunteer with the First Baptist Church for years, helping with their food bank, and serving in the Lauran Bethell Circle supporting the mission to help trafficked women. She also helped open the downtown Portland church serving drop ins during the Rose Festival.
At Sunset Park Community Church, she has helped prepare communion, and with worship services at Spring Meadows and Meadow Park. In the past she also volunteered with the Red Cross. Whenever she was in-between jobs, Alice would go to the nearest food pantry to see if they needed help, or serving meals. Alice will also drive friends to doctor appointments. Her interests include trying to keep plants alive, and spending time at home with her hubby.
Renee Swartz of Clatskanie
Born and raised in Seattle, WA, she graduated from Ballard High School. Renee moved to Columbia County 14 years ago. She has worked as a wife and mother, and has two sons and one granddaughter. She volunteered for several years at the Clatskanie Senior Center serving meals, and also currently serves as a board member for the senior center and Friends of the Library. She enjoys volunteering in the thrift store at Turning Point pricing clothes and putting them on the racks. Her interests include crocheting, and she likes to crochet pot holders, scarfs, and lap blankets for veterans.
She also enjoys putting puzzles together, preferring Thomas Kincaid or nature scenes the most. She said they challenge her mind and she has fun getting wrapped up in them. She likes to spend time with her best friend watching movies. She loves animals and especially enjoys her friend’s little Pomeranian dog named Goliath. Having been told she couldn’t have children, Renee’s most treasured memories are the births of her two sons.
Renee started volunteering because she wanted to give back to the community that helped her in her time of need by providing food, clothing and money. She really is a ‘people person’!
Roberta Leuer of St. Helens
Born and raised in St. Helens, Roberta attended and graduated from Scappoose High School. Roberta has lived in several states including Washington, California, West Virginia, Minnesota, Arizona, New York, and Mississippi before coming back to live in Columbia County in 2012. Married for 20+ years, she has 2 daughters, 3 sons, 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
No matter where she lived at the time, Roberta kept busy with her family, working and volunteering. She’s been employed as a secretary in real estate and a school district, was a manager of a Motel 6 in CA, and worked in a law office. She’s volunteered for Sunday School, the PTA at her kids schools, Community Meals, and the St. Helens Senior Center. She even started a senior center when she was living in New York where she got it organized and got the kitchen going. She said that was a good experience. She also volunteered for City Club in Scappoose and was in charge of organizing the pig races with the Sauerkraut Festival for 3 years.
Her most treasured memory is traveling with her husband and taking their 5th wheel from Oregon to Florida and back, and meeting lots of new people along the way. They were able to take their time and visit with family and friends. Roberta is very sociable and loves talking to people. Her hobbies include crafts, reading, working on puzzles, and doing yard work. She also collects Betty Boop and salt & pepper shakers. When she visited her daughter who was stationed in Germany, she got interested in collecting nutcrackers.
She also loves hot air ballooning and has taken several rides and been to Albuquerque for a balloon festival. Most of all, Roberta just enjoys ‘Giving’ to others. That really makes her day!
Rosemary Scandale of Rainier
Born in Scranton, PA, Rosemary was raised in Moscow, PA and went on to Marywood College in Scranton where she graduated with a BA in psychology. Before moving to Columbia County in 1981, Rosemary lived in Taos, New Mexico; Loveland, Colorado; and New York City. Rosemary worked as a wife and mother for 40 years. She has two sons.
She was employed at St. John’s Hospital for 11 years in a patient team support role, and at Hospice. Now, she volunteers for the HOPE food bank in Rainier. Rosemary enjoyed being a ‘re-enactor’, and since she’s a professional seamstress, she studied and worked hard to learn that particular style of sewing, even creating her own patterns. She started a sewing business where she made and sold authentic women’s civil war costumes from the 1850-1865 era.
Rosemary also enjoys gardening, hiking, reading, and watching Gunsmoke westerns on TV. She loves animals and has raised goats in the past, as “Old Fogey Farm”, and used the mohair she collected in the costumes she created. Rosemary has always been nuts about horses since she was a little girl. It was a passion really; during play, she liked to pretend she was Trigger from the program The Lone Ranger, and she read every book about horses she could get her hands on. She started riding horses at a young age, and it was the thrill of her life to finally get a horse of her very own when she was in high school!
Lynn Shaw-Hayes of Vernonia
Born in Portland, Lynn was raised and went to school in Sherwood, OR. She then went on to Western Oregon University, and graduated Grand Canyon University with a Masters degree in teaching. Lynn moved to Columbia County in 1983. Married for 7 years, Lynn has 2 daughters, 1 son, and 6 grandchildren. Lynn worked as an elementary teacher with Vernonia Schools for over 30 years retiring in 2016, and now continues as a substitute teacher for K-12 kids.
Since her retirement, Lynn has been an active volunteer with several organizations on an ongoing basis including the Master Gardner program, Vernonia’s Community Garden, Free Lunch program during the summers, and Bargains on Bridge - the Senior Center thrift store. She also volunteers for Vernonia’s Spirit of Christmas – an annual event with a light parade and Santa. They decorate the main street, and sponsor activities for kids. When asked about her most treasured memory, Lynn states she will never forget being there when her first grandson Wayde was born in 2010 – witnessing the miracle of his birth, and her daughter’s strength and endurance was truly awesome.
In her spare time, Lynn enjoys gardening, crafts, and spending time with family and friends. Lynn loves her little hometown of Vernonia, and is proud to serve as a volunteer in her community.
