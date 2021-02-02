You might have seen Sweet Pea crouching proud and true high a top the St. Helens Library.
The cat has gained a lots of attention while sitting peacefully on the roof of the building.
The St. Helens Public Library has received phone calls, emails, messages on social media, in-person queries, and Morse code asking if the cat that has recently taken up residence on the Library’s roof is stuck.
"We would like to reassure everyone that she is not," according to the library's post in the City of St. Helens latest newsletter. "Sweet Pea lives in the neighborhood and recently discovered that she can get on the library roof and now she spends her days surveying her kingdom."
When not on the roof, the library staff reports that Sweet Pea also likes to pounce on insects in the lawn and warm herself on the hoods of staff cars.
Next time you drive by the St. Helens Public Library, see if you can spot Sweet Pea and tell her hello!
"But please don’t fret (or call the fire or police departments) - we promise she can get off the roof on her own," the library's newsletter post reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.