The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office hosted the community event, and Sheriff Pixley even took a turn in the dunk tank.  

In an effort to foster community and camaraderie between law enforcement and citizens, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office hosted a National Night Out event.

“Events like National Night Out foster relationships between police and community members by bringing them together under positive circumstances,” Sheriff Brian Pixley said. “It allows the community we serve to see the individuals behind the badges and allows us all to have fun together as community members.”

CCSO and its community partners were out in full force.

The event, on Aug. 1, featured family-friendly activities and free food and beverages for attendees. The event featured two bouncy houses, face painting (provided by Columbia County Public Health), popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, burgers and hot dogs, police cars, fire trucks, police boats, a K9 Demo, police horses, and a dunk tank.

Police cars aren't the only mode of transportation, there's also trusty horse power. 
National Night Out gives law enforcement the opportunity to connect with members of the community. 
