In an effort to foster community and camaraderie between law enforcement and citizens, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office hosted a National Night Out event.
“Events like National Night Out foster relationships between police and community members by bringing them together under positive circumstances,” Sheriff Brian Pixley said. “It allows the community we serve to see the individuals behind the badges and allows us all to have fun together as community members.”
The event, on Aug. 1, featured family-friendly activities and free food and beverages for attendees. The event featured two bouncy houses, face painting (provided by Columbia County Public Health), popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, burgers and hot dogs, police cars, fire trucks, police boats, a K9 Demo, police horses, and a dunk tank.
“National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood spirit, and enhance police/community partnerships,” Pixley said. “For Columbia County, this helps strengthen the bond between CCSO and the community we serve, as well as promotes interagency cooperation.”
By far, the hit of the event was the dunk tank fundraiser, which raised money for Court Appointed Special Advocate
(CASA) of Columbia County. CASA advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the custody of the state and under the court’s protection, according to its website.
“Thanks to our dunk tank fundraiser this year, we are excited to have raised $730 for CASA for Children,” Pixley said. “I want to extend a sincere thank you to CCSO Chief Deputy Murphy, Commissioner Casey Garrett, D.A. Benson, Deputy District Attorney Pond, Scappoose Police Chief Lougal, Lieutenant Fluellen, Sergeant Larson, Officer Burglin, Officer Basso, Officer Barnes, and Oregon State Police Trooper Chris Cowen for taking a turn in the dunk tank.”
Pixley himself also served some time in the dunk tank, much to the delight of the children shooting for the tank’s bullseye. Pixley estimated that more than 400 community members and first responders participated in National Night Out this year.
Pixley also thanks the community partners who made the event possible, including the staff of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO Posse, CCSO Search and Rescue, Hometown Heroes, Scappoose Police Department, St. Helens Police Department, St. Helens School District, Cater Hill Band, and InRoads Credit Union.
“I’m happy to report that the 2023 National Night Out was our biggest and best-attended event yet, and we look forward to many more years of inviting the public to interact with Columbia County’s first responders,” Pixley said.
