9/11 event

It is known that a hero dies twice, once with their death and twice if their name is not spoken again. This event gives us the opportunity to say their names again.” - Vivian Rupe, Hometown Heroes of Columbia County

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

Throughout the country, communities gather together each year in solemn remembrance of the terrorist attacks that took place more than 20 years ago on the World Trade Center in New York.

In an event hosted by Hometown Heroes of Columbia County, community members gathered outside the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and honored those whose lives were taken that tragic day. During the proceedings, different people took turns reading the names of the fallen.

The reading of the names began at 8:46 a.m., the time at which Flight 11 crashed into the World Trade Center’s north tower 22 years ago. In all, 2,977 names were read and honored. It’s important to remember that New York was not the only community that experienced loss. The World Trade Center incident accounted for 2,753 lives lost, 343 of whom were firefighters. There were 184 lives lost in the incident at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and 40 people died in the plane crash outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

