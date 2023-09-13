Throughout the country, communities gather together each year in solemn remembrance of the terrorist attacks that took place more than 20 years ago on the World Trade Center in New York.
In an event hosted by Hometown Heroes of Columbia County, community members gathered outside the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and honored those whose lives were taken that tragic day. During the proceedings, different people took turns reading the names of the fallen.
The reading of the names began at 8:46 a.m., the time at which Flight 11 crashed into the World Trade Center’s north tower 22 years ago. In all, 2,977 names were read and honored. It’s important to remember that New York was not the only community that experienced loss. The World Trade Center incident accounted for 2,753 lives lost, 343 of whom were firefighters. There were 184 lives lost in the incident at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and 40 people died in the plane crash outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
“It’s not only important but critical to remember an event that changed the history and the course of our country and all of our lives. Our first responders, our military, and the victims’ loved ones were left with pain and a void,” said Hometown Heroes of Columbia County’s Vivian Rupe. “Honoring the lives lost is something that we hold dear to our hearts, as it reminds us that tomorrow is not promised for any of us. It is known that a Hero dies twice, once with their death and twice if their name is not spoken again. This event gives us the opportunity to say their names again.”
Hometown Heroes of Columbia County is a non-profit organization that supports currently serving military members. The organization was founded by Sheriff Brian Pixley in 2019 and is part of CCSO Volunteers, according to Rupe.
To support actively deployed service members, the Hometown Heroes of Columbia County send care packages “full of love” from the community to help with their time away from home.
The 9/11 remembrance day event started in 2021, and Hometown Heroes hopes to establish it as an annual event and grow participation from the community. About 20 people were in attendance this year.
“We plan to continue this annual event, and hope more community members learn about it and join us each year,” Rupe said. “We continue to serve and support our military and first responders, who are heroes to all of us. They sacrifice up to their lives, so the rest of us can live comfortably in freedom. For the love and appreciation of our country and the heroes who serve it, we will continue to honor and remember.”
Public Information Officer for Columbia County Mark Pacheco was in attendance and gave some insight as to what these types of events mean in communities across the country.
“Events like these are opportunities to connect with the community and to display the unity that bonded us as a nation on that historic day,” Pacheco said. “Hometown Heroes of Columbia County and other similar organizations nationwide are focused on remembering and honoring those who lost their lives on that fateful morning 22 years ago.”
Rupe said that Hometown Heroes is making an effort to provide many opportunities for our community to learn about “our heroes” and how we can all support them.
For more information on how to get involved, visit the Hometown Heroes of Columbia County Facebook page.
