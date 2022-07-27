Administrators and members of the Caples House Museum have set aside and dedicated a small portion of the Columbia City property for a Never Forget Garden.
Caples House Museum Director Beth Moody gives us insight into why this garden is important.
The Chronicle: What is the purpose of this garden and why is it being established at Caples House?
Beth Moody: 1921 was the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, DC. The Daughters of the American Revolution partnered with the Tomb Guards’ Honor Society to commemorate the anniversary by establishing Never Forget Gardens around the country. They are in honor of our fallen and unknown soldiers.
The Society of the Honor Guard for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier describes the Never Forget Gardens “as a visual way to represent America’s unwavering commitment to our sacred duty to recognize, remember, and honor our veterans, many who continued to serve as first responders, and their families now and for many years to come. A Never Forget Garden can provide an elegant expression of that which deeply resides in the heart of our fellow Americans: “I will Never, Ever Forget You — I am in it with you.”” (https://tombguard.org/never-forget-garden-marker).
Oregon’s DAR Portland Chapter sponsored this garden at Caples House as a place of reverie and remembrance.
The Chronicle: Describe the garden. What will people see?
Moody: The Honor Guard collaborated with the American Rose Society, so the anchor flower are several red and white rose bushes, among them the new Veteran’s Honor bush. The red and blue petunias are arranged reminiscently in the shape of our flag, while the gold marigolds represent Gold Star families. A Gold Star family is a family who has lost a loved in active duty.
At the center of the garden is the plaque commissioned by the Honor Society for the Never Forget Gardens.
The quote at the end of the marker is from the Declaration of Independence and is tied to America’s sacred duty to never ever forget. The very name of the Garden says: “Never Forget —I am in it with you.” The declaration is the document that speaks to why we fight and why citizens, from the very beginning of our Country, come forward to defend what defines us as Americans.”
The Chronicle: How can community members be engaged with this garden beyond the dedication ceremony?
Moody: DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism and honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War. However, we aren’t just limited to the Revolutionary War. The DAR works hard to honor all veterans and our active duty military.
Such a small percentage of our population is affected by the military, this garden serves as an everyday spot to honor, remember, and teach about those who have served, why they have served, and why they will continue to serve, no matter the high cost.
The gardens at Caples House are a lovely spot to wander or sit. The river view and breezes soothe whatever might ail anyone. Our Friday Tea and Sweets event is a perfect punctuation to end a work week with tea, a dessert, inside a cozy cottage. Our fundraising events and weddings dance with joy.
While visiting Caples for a wander, a tea, or an event, we hope the people will also stop and view this special garden spot and be reminded of those who fought so that we have quiet gardens with river views that are free to wander.
The Caples House Museum is located at 1925 1st Street in Columbia City. For more information, call 503-397-5390.
