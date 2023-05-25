One of St. Helens most-notable buildings continues to evolve.
The operators of the Klondike Tavern are working on building a wrap-around covered porch to increase seating and other renovations to help revitalize the iconic yellow building at 71 Cowlitz Street in the Riverfront District of St. Helens.
Renovation projects
Since its reopening in June of 2022, the Klondike has continued to evolve with owner Holcombe Waller moving ahead with building renovations to improve the restaurant while keeping an eye on the end goal of having a hotel upstairs.
“We’ve just submitted to the historic committee of the (city’s) land use and planning commission, a covered porch addition that will add ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) access for the first time, as a large, covered porch that will connect the restaurant to the patio directly,” Waller said.
The prospective porch project is not slated to begin until late July at the earliest, or even after Halloween Town in the fall, to ensure the restaurant doesn’t have to close during the busiest time of the year and to guarantee the building is in accordance with permitting and land use and planning review. In the meantime, Waller has opened their outdoor patio to offer seating and kitchen service so patrons can enjoy their food with a side of pleasant summer weather. The patio and the porch will expand the seating for its current 60-person capacity.
“The earliest we would be breaking ground is July. And because of that, we’ve decided that our priority is to get some beautiful seating and umbrellas out there on the patio this spring,” Waller said. “Activate the patio for full restaurant service by the spring and summer so we can really enjoy it out there.”
The porch project would connect the restaurant to its outdoor patio and make it possible to easily go between the indoor and outdoor parts of the restaurant. While Waller said July could be a potential start date, he said they still need to figure out how to get everything “approved, permitted, and ready to go” so they establish a plan that will not interfere with the busy summer season and the Halloween Town tourism boom in October. Waller said they would likely begin construction during the first week of November.
Waller and the Klondike were awarded a $200,000 Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant to help fund capital improvements to the historic building. Some of this grant money went to building a new roof.
“So the first work that was paid for partially by that Main Street Grant has just been completed,” Waller said. “We put a new roof on the building. Which was needed, because the old roof was at the end of its life and actually was springing leaks.”
As to the renovations for the upper floors of the building, Waller said they have the designs for the 19-room and bathroom hotel renovations, but the exact timeframe by which it will be started or completed is unclear. The first-floor phase and porch expansion will precede the upper-floor phases, and the additions include seismic and structural improvements to the foundation. Waller is still seeking to get a better idea of the final renovation’s financing.
“I dream of getting it financed this year and opened by maybe next year, but again, nobody really knows where inflation, the economy, the banking crisis is going,” Waller said. “I think the good news is, there’s a lot of private interest in investing in the hotel. And there’s also county and state agencies that are very focused on the economic development of historic and rural downtowns, and St. Helens definitely fits into that mold.”
Finding its aesthetic
Under Waller, the Klondike Tavern is going for an aesthetic that holds true to the Victorian style of the building while also offering the Western frontier vibe as an homage to the history of the formation of St. Helens. Those elements are juxtaposed with an array of gallery art that adorns the walls of the Klondike.
“I’d say consistently, most everybody who comes in is impressed with how the place looks and feels,” Waller said. “The interior vibe has gotten very good feedback.”
When Waller was getting ready to reopen the Klondike Tavern, his goal was to deliver a “special occasion, date night” restaurant while also keeping it economically accessible. Waller says that the restaurant is offering a broader range of menu items while also balancing the challenges of food prices and supply chain issues.
New faces, and challenges
The Klondike Tavern is now open all day, lunch through dinner, whereas they were previously closed between lunch and dinner. They will also be introducing happy hour specials from 2:30 to 5 p.m. daily. They also introduced a digital loyalty program. It’s like a digital “cafe card,” Waller said, and regular customers earn points and get rewards.
The former General manager of the Dockside, Kimberly Adams, has come on board at the Klondike as their General Manager. Waller said she is making revisions to our bar program and cocktails.
Since reopening, Holcombe said that a couple of challenges the restaurant has faced have been getting the word out that they’re open but also trying to make itself a destination “off the highway.” Waller said that many of the people he talks to don’t know that the Klondike has reopened, even almost a year since the restaurant opened its doors.
Waller stressed that while he is from Portland, he is invested in the community and wants to get around the idea that he is an “outsider business.” Waller said he is thinking about the viability of the restaurant on a decades timeline, not a short-term project.
“We are here to make something special for the community. And to kind of fulfill a dream that I’ve heard many people have shared, which is to do something special with the building and reactivate it and bring it back to life,” Waller said. “I’m confident it’s going to happen; I just hope everyone keeps tabs on what we’re doing and keeps an interest in historic downtown St. Helens because it’s a beautiful place.”
