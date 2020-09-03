The Scappoose Planning Commission has scheduled a Limited Land Use Decision to consider an application for Site Development Review (SDR1-20) submitted by S2 PDX LLC.
The request is to allow for the construction of an 80-unit apartment complex, to be constructed with (2) 40-unit buildings and associated site amenities.
The site is located on the west side of SE 2nd Street, between Havlik Drive and SE Frederick Street, on property described as Columbia County Assessor Map # 3213-AC-03500.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, September 10, in the Council Chambers* of the Scappoose City Hall located at 33568 East Columbia Avenue.
