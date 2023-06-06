The Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) District has been the focus of much public attention in recent months, and big changes are coming to the board this July following the May 16 Special District Election.
According to uncertified early election returns, current board members Kimberly McLane, Mark Kreutzer, and Board President Hans Feige will be replaced by Richard Fletcher, Austin Zimbrick, and Ryan Welby.
This development comes after a turbulent couple of months that saw the Helens Professional Fire Fighters Association IAFF Local 3215 deliver a vote of no confidence in CRFR Fire Chief Joel Medina, and a lawsuit filed by two former employees against CRFR on the grounds of sexual harassment, retaliation, and creating a hostile work environment.
On April 28, Monica Cade, a third former employee, joined the lawsuit filed by former employees Anika Todd and Jennifer Motherway. The lawsuit demands a jury trial and claims damages of $1,247,114.32.
On the other hand, Medina and his command staff have raised concerns over financial malfeasance committed by current and former employees and family members within the district before his arrival. As a result, the CRFR and their legal counsel are conducting a forensic audit of the district’s finances. District Attorney Jeff Auxier has opened an investigation into the findings presented by Medina. The investigation and audit are ongoing.
New board members
Zimbrick, Welby, and Fletcher will take over their new board positions in July, and the local firefighters union backed their campaign.
When asked by The Chronicle what their priorities would be as they assumed office, the message of increased transparency was echoed between the three candidates. Welby won Director Position 1 against Board President Feige.
“I would like to thank everyone that voted! With just over a 32% voter turnout for this election, it’s pretty clear that our community felt the need for change, and that’s why I was overwhelmingly voted in,” Welby said. “Transparency is my #1 goal once in office. I strongly believe that “we, the taxpayers,” need to see how and where our money’s being spent.”
Fletcher, who ran against McLane for Director Position 2, won his seat, getting 63% of the votes compared to McLane’s 23%. McLane sparked controversy by posting allegations and records from CRFR of multiple disciplinary meetings against Fletcher while at CRFR and that Fletcher had been selling scrap metal and keeping petty cash from the transactions.
Fletcher denied the allegations and won his race by a margin of 2,317 votes, according to the most recent vote count on June 6. Fletcher said he hopes to restore faith in the district.
“What it means to me is that the voters have spoken and want some accountability in their emergency services,” Fletcher said. “My top priority is to start providing the accountability to the public and restore community faith in the fire district.”
In the election for Director Position 1, Zimbrick beat Kreutzer getting about 75% of the votes, with a winning margin of 2,914 votes. Zimbrick said he appreciates the community’s support and is excited to get to work when he assumes office in July.
“My main goal will be to improve the financial situation the district is in. I also want to increase the staffing levels of the district with a focus on retention of current employees as well as ensuring CRFR has enough paramedics to serve citizens,” Zimbrick said. “I also believe that the moral and working environment of the district needs some attention.”
Board President Feige speaks out
The appointment of three new board members will shake up the current board. When the new members take their positions, the board must select a new board president.
Current Board President Feige told The Chronicle he was not surprised by the election results because of the union’s advertising for their candidates and the low voter turnout. Feige says that the candidates taking office will represent the union’s desires.
“The motivation for those elected to run and replace those who have listened to Chief Medina and ordered a full forensic audit was to support the union demands and efforts to gain wage increases that the board never agreed to, and which were concealed in a wage appendix that the union prepared,” Feige said.
The dispute Feige refers to is a grievance that the union brought against the board over the contract from the collective bargaining agreement. The board and union are at odds over how much pay CRFR members are owed under the contract. The grievance is set to be settled in arbitration and mediation.
Feige said that under the board’s interpretation, the union’s pay demands would be impossible for the district to support, and “the cost would exceed district resources.”
“If the union gets its way – if the new and inexperienced board members capitulate to the union demands, my expectation is that within one year, these board members will be seeking a completely unnecessary levy from the citizens to fund the union’s whims,” Feige said. “The taxpayers will suffer, or there will be layoffs and service reductions. The union members will continue to work their ten twenty-four-hour shifts per month and be enriched even more at public expense.”
Feige said the county and the voters will have a different view of the recent developmetns at CRFR when the investigation results and forensic audit are revealed. Feige said that union members could be responsible for financial misdoings that the audit and investigation will reveal.
“County residents will learn what the union and their supporters hoped would never be revealed. Sadly, some union members apparently were active participants in what the district attorney found concerning enough to investigate,” Feige said.
“The amount of information that has already been provided to the district attorney is extensive; I am told that employees went to lengths to conceal or destroy records. I do know that some records apparently substantiate staggering misappropriation of public funds prior to Chief Medina’s employment and that when he and his staff became suspicious and began to question and identify problems, dissension and some employees choosing to leave began to occur.”
Feige implored the new board members to allow the investigation and audit to continue uninhibited, enabling the findings to be made public. Feige said there is “clear evidence of financial wrongdoing which benefitted district employees and violated public trust.” Feige added that he hopes the new board will not immediately remove Medina and allow the process of the audit and investigation to deliver the truth.
“When the district attorney’s investigation concludes, when the forensic audit is completed, I expect that the public will see a very different picture than what the union and their families tried to portray over throughout the last election cycle,” Feige said. “The defeated board members will have been replaced; the only hope is that the new board will await the truth and the whole truth, and not act to the detriment of the district or violate the public trust, and instead permit Chief Medina, the current staff, and the District Attorney to conclude the work recently begun.”
Follow this developing story at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
