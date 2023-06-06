CRFR Turmoil

The CRFR Board and its command staff held an emergency meeting on April 28 and ordered an internal audit.

The Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) District has been the focus of much public attention in recent months, and big changes are coming to the board this July following the May 16 Special District Election.

According to uncertified early election returns, current board members Kimberly McLane, Mark Kreutzer, and Board President Hans Feige will be replaced by Richard Fletcher, Austin Zimbrick, and Ryan Welby.

This development comes after a turbulent couple of months that saw the Helens Professional Fire Fighters Association IAFF Local 3215 deliver a vote of no confidence in CRFR Fire Chief Joel Medina, and a lawsuit filed by two former employees against CRFR on the grounds of sexual harassment, retaliation, and creating a hostile work environment.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you planning an in-state or out-of-state summer vacation?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.