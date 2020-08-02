Coffee lovers in Scappoose will soon have a new Starbucks.
The new store will open this fall at 52001 Columbia River Highway the former site of the Varsity Grill and Bar.
The Starbucks will feature a drive-thru and nitro cold brew taps and will employ approximately 15-20 people, according to a Starbucks spokesperson.
Starbucks also operates a store at the Scappoose Fred Meyer along Highway 30.
