The state has launched a collaborative anti-poaching effort, Protect Oregon’s Wildlife - Turn In Poachers, a new campaign designed to help protect fish and wildlife for future generations through education and awareness.

New Campaign

The new website, ProtectOregonsWildlife.com, features tips on how to recognize poaching, the impact of poaching to wildlife populations and how to report using the state’s Turn In Poachers (TIP) Line.

Now residents across the state can learn more about poaching and how to report the illegal killing of fish and wildlife, according to the campaign organizers Protect Oregon's Wildlife, a collaborative effort between the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife (OSP F&W), and the Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ).

The program aims to combat poaching in Oregon through increased reporting, enhanced enforcement, and prosecution of wildlife crimes.

