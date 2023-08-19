The state has launched a collaborative anti-poaching effort, Protect Oregon’s Wildlife - Turn In Poachers, a new campaign designed to help protect fish and wildlife for future generations through education and awareness.
Now residents across the state can learn more about poaching and how to report the illegal killing of fish and wildlife, according to the campaign organizers Protect Oregon's Wildlife, a collaborative effort between the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife (OSP F&W), and the Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ).
The program aims to combat poaching in Oregon through increased reporting, enhanced enforcement, and prosecution of wildlife crimes.
"Poaching poses a direct threat to Oregon's precious fish and wildlife populations," the organizers state in a release. "Protect Oregon's Wildlife seeks to protect and enhance Oregon's fish and wildlife and their habitats for present and future generations."
Protect Oregon’s Wildlife also receives contributions from Oregon Hunters Association, Oregon Wildlife Coalition, Oregon Outfitters & Guides Association and the Oregon State Marine Board in development of educational resources and funding cash rewards.
The new website, ProtectOregonsWildlife.com, features tips on how to recognize poaching, the impact of poaching to wildlife populations and how to report using the state’s Turn In Poachers (TIP) Line.
In 2019, key anti-poaching legislation passed after Oregon Hunters Association and Defenders of Wildlife lobbied to increase recognition, reporting and prosecution of these crimes. Supported by the Oregon Sportsman’s Legislative Caucus, they shared passionate testimonies and gained bi-partisan support.
Legislators funded a collaborative anti-poaching effort with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division (OSP F&W) and the Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ). The three organizations work together to reduce poaching by using a three-prong approach of:
1. Increasing Awareness: ODFW aims to raise awareness through education campaigns, empowering citizens with the knowledge and tools to identify and report poaching incidents.
By encouraging everyone to do their part and report the illegal killing of fish and wildlife, we can create a safer environment for our natural treasures. The Oregon Hunters Association, Oregon State Marine Board, Oregon Wildlife Coalition, and Oregon Outfitter and Guide Association offer cash incentives and ODFW offers hunter preference points for tips that lead to an arrest or citation. People who report poaching can remain anonymous.
2. Increasing Enforcement: OSP Fish and Wildlife enforces the rules and regulations that govern the preservation of Oregon's fish and wildlife resources. The anti-poaching legislation created funding for four additional troopers and one sergeant in the OSP Fish and Wildlife division. Their enforcement will help ensure compliance with laws and regulations that protect and enhance the long-term health and equitable use of Oregon's fish and wildlife resources.
3. Increasing Prosecution: The DOJ hired the first Wildlife Anti-poaching Resources Special Prosecutor in the country. Senior Assistant Attorney General, Jay Hall, will guide and assist county prosecutors as they develop the special skills necessary to prosecute fish and wildlife crimes within and across jurisdictions. He will also work with law enforcement agencies, providing guidance on evidence collection, case processes, and penalty options.
"Protect Oregon's Wildlife educates residents on how to recognize poaching and empowers people to report the crime to wildlife officials," the release states. "Losing our natural fish and wildlife resources mean losing wonders of the state for generations to come."
Along with the new website, Oregonians will see campaign content across the state, including informational blogs, videos and partnerships that will help members of the public - at all levels of awareness - to identify and report poaching. As the initiative continues, Protect Oregon’s Wildlife will interact with the public at events like fairs and sportsmen shows.
"We are thrilled to introduce the Protect Oregon's Wildlife campaign as a united front against poaching. Poaching threatens Oregon's fish and wildlife populations and undermines the collective ownership and enjoyment of our natural resources,” campaign coordinator Yvonne Shaw said. “Members of the public have an opportunity to report crimes against fish and wildlife by educating themselves on how to recognize and report poaching. In this way, we hold poachers accountable.”
Campaign supporters said the collaborative efforts of ODFW, OSP F&W and the DOJ, along with numerous agency, business and non-profit partners, will reduce poaching across the state. Each organization brings unique strengths to this partnership, combining their missions to protect and enhance Oregon's diverse fish and wildlife for present and future generations.
