Columbia County Economic Team (CCET) Executive Director Chuck Daughtry will retire at the end of this month.
in announcing Daughtry's retirement, CCET Board President Robert Blumberg announced the appointment of Paul Vogel as interim executive director. Vogel will start immediately and work with Daughtry through the end of the month.
“Chuck has done great work for CCET, and we wish him well in his retirement,” Blumberg said. “We were fortunate that Paul was available at this critical time. CCET will be vital in connecting Columbia County businesses to the resources that will help them through the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Paul is the right person for the job.”
With years of experience as a communications consultant, energy executive and business strategist, Vogel comes to CCET with connections in various areas of business development and government agencies, according to a release from CCET.
Vogel is expected to serve for 60-90 days while a search committee appointed by the CCET board fills the full-time position.
“It was important to find someone with local ties, and Paul has worked extensively in Columbia County," Columbia County Commissioner and CCET board member Henry Heimuller said. "Paul is very familiar with the landscape. This is a crucial time for local business, especially with the South Columbia County Chamber shutting down. CCET is our connection to Business Oregon and other resources that will enable us to weather the hard times and move into the future.”
Daughtry has served as CCET executive director since July of 2013. During that period, the county experienced the establishment of the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center next to Scappoose Industrial Airpark, growth in the energy sector at Port Westward, development of the “Keep It Local” campaign, and launching of the Columbia County Tourism Initiative.
“It has been extremely rewarding for me to finish my career in economic development in Columbia County,” Daughtry said. “It’s been an exciting time to be here.”
Comprised of businesses of all sizes operating in Columbia County, representatives of public entities, and other economic development advocates, CCET provides services that support the creation, growth, and retention of Columbia County businesses. CCET also oversees the enterprise zone program, the ‘’Keep It Local” campaign, and the Columbia County Tourism Initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.