The Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District (SRFPD) has hired Miguel Bautista as its new division chief.
According to a release from SRFPD officials, Bautista makes history as the district's first LatinX chief officer.
According to a 2020 report by the National Fire Protection Association, less than eight percent of all career firefighters are of Latino or Hispanic heritage and less than two percent of those firefighters hold a chief officer rank.
"I'm excited to be a part the team," Bautista said. "This organization has many progressive ideas, embodies servant leadership, and has a positive organizational culture that makes this feel like the right place for me. I'm excited to continue to work with all the district members and serve the community."
SRFPD Chief Jeff Pricher hired Chief Bautista to fill the district's vacant division chief position.
"That division chief position has been vacant since I was promoted to interim Fire Chief and then Fire Chief last year," Pricher told The Chronicle.
New chief's background
Bautista's fire service background includes over 16 years with a combination of volunteer and career experience. He has worked in Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming, holding positions as firefighter, senior firefighter, acting in capacity (AIC) company officer, fire chief, fire inspector and deputy fire marshal.
Bautista holds an associate degree from Portland Community College in fire protection technology, a bachelor’s degree in fire services administration through Eastern Oregon University, a master’s degree in safety, security and emergency management with specialization in both fire and emergency services and emergency management through Eastern Kentucky University, and a PhD in public safety with specialization in emergency management through Capella University. He is also a graduate of the Texas A&M’s Ffre service chief executive officer program.
Bautista also holds many professional fire service certifications including NFPA Fire Officer 4. He has received his fire marshal designation from the Center of Public Safety Excellence, joining the ranks of only 203 fire prevention professionals in the United States and four in the State of Oregon.
He holds a Certified Fire Investigator certification from the International Association of Arson Investigators and Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator certification with the National Association of Fire Investigators. In addition to these credentials, Bautista is fluent in Spanish. This fluency will allow Scappoose Fire District to expand its services to the Spanish speaking community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.