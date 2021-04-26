Oregon's increasing population has led to an additional congressional district.
The U.S. Census Bureau had released 2020 state population counts and reapportionment results, showing that Oregon will receive an additional congressional district, expanding from five to six.
The 2020 Census release is the first information to come from the count of residents in a given state and includes the overseas military and federal civilian employees, and their dependents, who call that state home.
The population counts are used to apportion the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and in determining each state’s number of votes in the Electoral College.
"The Oregon Legislature’s redistricting committees can now continue our work with a specific count of Oregon’s population,” State Sen. Kathleen Taylor (D-Southeast Portland) said.
Taylor is the chair of the Oregon Senate Committee on Redistricting.
“I am confident in our committees’ ability to continue the important work of redistricting in a fair and collaborative way that ensure all Oregonians are represented," Taylor said.
Oregon gained a fifth Congressional seat following the 1980 Census and subsequent redistricting.
Apportionment is the process of dividing the 435 memberships, or seats, in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 states, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. At the conclusion of each decennial census, the results are used to calculate the number of seats to which each state is entitled. Each of the 50 states is entitled to a minimum of one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Oregon's Congressional delegation includes, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and Representatives Suzanne Bonamici, Cliff Bentz, Earl Blumenauer, Peter DeFazio, and Kurt Schrader.
To track Oregon’s Redistricting process, visit the Legislature’s Redistricting webpage.
