Appraisers with the Columbia County Assessor’s Office have begun their annual New Construction Reappraisals as of Monday, December 7.
As they complete their work, appraisers will be visiting properties throughout Columbia County that have procured permits for new homes, remodels, additions, outbuildings, and other new improvements.
Columbia County Chief Appraiser Andrea Jurkiewicz said if measurements and design appear accurate, as shown on the building plans property owners originally submitted to the planning department, no exterior measurements will be taken.
“Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, County appraisers will remain in their vehicles as much as possible,” Jurkiewicz said. “If it is necessary to contact the homeowner on site, the appraisal staff is required to wear a mask and keep their distance. Homeowners will also be required to wear a mask and maintain a distance of at least six feet during the visit.”
If masks and distancing are not possible, all communication must take place by phone or email. Appraisers can be reached by calling 503-397-2240 or by email at assessor@columbiacountyor.gov.
