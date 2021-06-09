The Columbia County Board of Commissioners has appointed former Columbia County Chief Appraiser Andrea Jurkiewicz as Columbia County Assessor.
Jurkiewicz, who was hired internally, met all of the requirements for the position and will assume the role July 7, according to Columbia County Human Resources Director Jeanine Hohn.
Jurkiewicz and her husband moved to St. Helens in 1995 where they raised two St. Helens High School graduates. She began her career in banking.
She began working part time for the county in 2005 as a part time clerk before being assigned to the assessor's office full time.
When the 2007 floods hit the Vernonia area, thanks to her self-funded appraisal training through Portland Community College, Jurkiewicz took on another vital role for the county, according to a release from Columbia County.
"I was able to jump into the fray and help out during that time," she said. "I spent the next five years working on all of the flood properties and working together with residents, the City of Vernonia, FEMA, and other County departments to work through all of the confusion that was caused by the havoc of the flood."
Jurkiewicz said the event, even with its extreme difficulties, led to a high level of expertise in damaged and destroyed property.
Jurkiewicz eventually advanced to the role of chief county appraiser in 2018.
She is involved with the Oregon State Association of County Assessors and has dedicated her time to numerous County committees during her tenure, including the Health Benefits Committee, Employee Events Committee, and the Picnic Committee.
One area Jurkiewicz isaid she s most passionate about is customer service.
"I believe strongly in helping the public," she said. "It’s extremely important to be able to offer extraordinary customer service even when dealing with people who may not like what we do. Being able to separate their dislike for the statutory task we are administering and us on a personal level makes all the difference."
Jurkiewicz will replace Sue Martin who is retiring. The commissioners made the appointment during their regular June 9 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.