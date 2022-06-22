Governor Kate Brown has announced that she will appoint Denise Espinoza Keppinger to the Columbia County Circuit Court.
Keppinger is a deputy district attorney focused on treatment courts in the Columbia County District Attorney’s office, and will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ted E. Grove. Both appointments are effective immediately.
Brown also appointed Kirk Wintermute to the Clatsop County Circuit Court. Wintermute is currently a criminal defense attorney in Clatsop County. She fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Cindee S. Matyas.
“Both of these talented individuals bring deep legal experience to the bench, as well as important perspectives on the different ways the justice system can work to protect the community, while at the same time supporting our most vulnerable Oregonians,” said Brown said. “I am excited to see the contributions they will make to the Clatsop and Columbia County Circuit Courts.”
Denise Espinoza Keppinger
According to a release from Brown's office, Keppinger was raised in Arizona, earned her bachelor’s degree from Loyola Marymount University, and obtained her law degree from the University of Oregon in 2003. Keppinger started her legal career at the Marion County District Attorney’s office. From there, she worked at St. Andrew’s Legal Clinic from 2005 to 2006, and was a deputy district attorney in the Columbia County District Attorney’s office.
For three years, from 2014 to 2017, she operated her own firm that focused on family law, but ultimately returned to the Columbia County District Attorney’s office in 2018. As the Justice Reinvestment Prosecutor for the county, Keppinger has been instrumental in building and working in treatment courts to better serve the public.
Keppinger is very involved in the Columbia County community. Among other things, she is a board member of SAFE of Columbia County, Columbia County Legal Aid, and the Columbia Community Mental Health Board. She is also a member of the Local Public Safety Coordinating Council, Local Behavioral Health Advisory Committee, Oregon Center on Behavioral Health and Justice Integration Steering Committee, and the Oregon Minority Lawyers Association.
