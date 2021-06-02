Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier announces veteran prosecutor Kristen Hoffmeyer as the county's newest Chief Deputy District Attorney.
Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Michael Clarke swore in Hoffmeyer June 1.
“Adding Kristen to our office increases our capabilities and will yield results for victims of major crimes,” Auxier said.
Hoffmeyer comes to St. Helens with over 25 years of experience as a prosecutor, according to a Auxier.
Hoffmeyer began her career in Flagstaff, Arizona, working in the Coconino County Attorney’s Office where she was responsible for the prosecution of felony offenses such as sexual assault, homicide, and drug transportation. In 2001, she became the first prosecutor to present STR DNA evidence at trial in the State of Arizona. Three years later, she joined the Maricopa County District Attorney’s Office where she spent 8 years in their homicide unit.
During her career she has taken over 25 murder cases to a jury trial.
Since moving to Oregon nine years ago, Hoffmeyer has worked as a Senior Assistant Attorney General in the criminal division of the Oregon Department of Justice. In that role she has prosecuted cases throughout the State, focusing on public corruption, internet crimes against children, and homicide cases.
Hoffmeyer served as the interim District Attorney for Columbia County in the sprint of 2017 following the retirement of Steve Atchison. Hoffmeyer served in that role until the appointment of District Attorney Auxier, but continued to act as a special prosecutor in Columbia County, serving as co-chair during the Apache Hightower Aggravated Murder prosecution.
Hoffmeyer was selected for the position by DA Auxier and a panel of community representatives, including Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley, Columbia County Trial Court Administrator Crystal Reeves, SAFE of Columbia County Executive Director Ellyn Bell, DA’s Office Manager Dawn Hunt, and Paige Clarkson, the Marion County District Attorney and the President of the Oregon District Attorney’s Association.
“The entire panel was enthusiastic about bringing Kristen to Columbia County,” Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said. “I was impressed we attracted a candidate with her experience and reputation.”
