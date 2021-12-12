The City of St. Helens will host an open house at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, to provide the community with an update on the design progress of the Riverwalk Project.
The open house will be held at the St. Helens Recreation Center, 1810 Old Portland Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with a brief introduction at 5:30 p.m.
The introduction will orient attendees to a series of stations set up throughout the gym. Attendees will then have the opportunity to review the Riverwalk Project design at the various stations. City staff and project consultants will be available to describe key elements of the Riverwalk Project, answer questions, and listen to feedback. Written feedback is also welcomed during the event.
Open house materials will be available for review from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.
Materials from the open house will be uploaded to the Riverwalk Project’s website on the day of the event at www.sthelensoregon.gov/waterfront/page/riverwalk-project. Feedback is welcomed by email to Jenny Dimsho at jdimsho@sthelensoregon.gov or by phone at 503-366-8207.
History
The St. Helens Riverwalk Project was launched in March 2021as a two-phased project to design public access along the Columbia River from Columbia View Park to Plymouth Street and Nob Hill Nature Park, approximately one-half mile in length.
Phase 1 includes a complete design and construction of approximately 300 feet of public riverwalk and a new amphitheater stage, replacing the existing gazebo, in Columbia View Park.
Phase 2 will be constructed at a future date. This design will be coordinated with the Road and Utility Extension Project which will extend South 1st and Strand Streets into the former Veneer Property.
City officials are looking into the future of the St. Helens riverfront.
